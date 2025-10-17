/
1x
Real Estate News

House of the Week: $2.4 million for a Baby Point detached inspired by Pinterest

The 2,000-square-foot property comes with a leafy sunroom, an olive kitchen and a brand-new gym in the garage

By Teagan Sliz| Photography by The Real Estate Media Company
 | October 17, 2025
Neighbourhood: Lambton Baby Point Price: $2,400,000 Size: 2,000 square feet plus a detached backyard garage Bedrooms: 3+1 Bathrooms: 4 Parking spots: 2 Real estate agents: Vy Ngo, Big City Realty

The Place

A three-bedroom, four-bathroom detached in Lambton Baby Point, this recently renovated home comes with new plumbing and sound-proofing insulation, an exterior garage that doubles as a home gym, and a big backyard. It’s within walking distance of the Humber River and its many trails as well as Jane station. And motorists are a straight shot north of the Gardiner.

$2.7 million for a Mount Pleasant Craftsman nestled on a street known for lobster parties

The History

The home was built in 1927, and its heritage charm has been accented over the years with many modern updates. The current owner bought the property in 2023, pulling off a comprehensive renovation based entirely on ideas sourced from Pinterest. This massive project included adding an open-concept floor plan and creating a large central kitchen.

The Tour

The multicoloured brick façade contrasts with the matte-black window trim.

A screened porch-sunroom combo overlooks the leafy neighbourhood.

Here’s the foyer, which greets residents with engineered hardwood floors and steps, handsome wainscoting, and LED lights.

In the living room, the original wood-burning fireplace has been preserved and is flanked by built-in shelving. Note the custom banquette lining the front of the space.

A reverse view of the living room reveals the dramatic kitchen entrance.

The kitchen is equipped with Fisher and Paykel appliances, walnut butcher block counters, a subway-tile backsplash, a farmhouse sink, and a fresh coat of olive paint.

As for the dining room, it sits where the original kitchen once was. During renovations, the owners knocked down the wall separating the two. That arched entrance leading to the backyard is a nice touch.

Next is the colourful main suite, on the second floor.

The suite has a four-piece ensuite bathroom, a walk-in closet and French doors leading to a private terrace surrounded by greenery.

The team added Riobel fixtures and a bespoke custom jade shower during renovations.

Now for that private terrace, crowned by a retractable awning.

The backyard is fenced-in and landscaped, with interlocking stone and a new deck.

Toward the rear is the newly built garage and gym.

Inside, fitness fanatics will find rubber floors and all the essential gear. The space comes with HVAC, so it can be used year-round.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com

Teagan Sliz
