Sale of the Week: $1.4 million for a recently reno’d East York home
Address: 129 Yardley Avenue
Neighbourhood: Topham Park
Agent: Michèle Storr, Keller Williams Advantage Realty
Previously sold for: $675,000, in 2017, prior to renovations
The property
A modern 3,800-square-foot home with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. This place has a quirky rectangular façade and plenty of big windows that flood the interior with natural light.
The history
In 2017, a retired couple bought the property for $675,000, back when a bungalow sat on the lot. The original home had two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a driveway that sloped down into the basement garage. In 2018, they levelled out the driveway, gutted the bungalow and built a contemporary home with two more bedrooms, three more bathrooms and a finished basement. While houses with flat roofs are typically restricted to about 7 metres (23 feet) high, this place was approved at nine metres (29 feet), making it one of the tallest modern homes in the area.
The tour
There’s a set of white oak stairs from the foyer to the main level:
The living room/dining room has nine-foot ceilings and white oak floors:
Here’s the dining area:
The kitchen has quartz countertops:
There’s a gas fireplace in the family room:
It’s open concept in the family room and kitchen:
The back deck makes for a nice place to lounge in the sun:
On the second level, there’s a skylight above the staircase:
There are nine-foot ceilings in the master bedroom. That window overlooks the backyard:
The master bedroom has a 27-square-foot walk-in closet:
There’s a skylight in the master ensuite bathroom:
And a porcelain-tile shower:
There are three other bedrooms. Here’s the first:
And the second:
They’re both connected to this ensuite bathroom:
Here’s the third bedroom:
And another upstairs bathroom:
There’s a little nook in the basement. The sellers staged it as a work area:
The 220-square-foot rec room has laminate floors and 11-foot ceilings:
This 87-square-foot room in the basement is staged as a nanny suite:
The basement bathroom has a porcelain-tile shower:
Here’s the backyard:
The sale
In October 2019, the sellers listed the home for $1,421,000, but didn’t get any viable offers before Christmas, so they took it off the market. In February 2020, they dropped the price by $122,000, in an attempt to encourage more bidding. A young couple, who were upsizing from a condo, submitted a bid of $106,000 over asking. That sealed it.
By the numbers
• $1,405,000
• $1,573 in taxes
• 3,807 square feet (including basement)
• 8 days on MLS
• 5 bathrooms
• 4 bedrooms
• 1 parking space
• 1-car garage