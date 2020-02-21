Sale of the Week: $1.4 million for a recently reno’d East York home

Sale of the Week: $1.4 million for a recently reno’d East York home

Listed At $1,299,000 Sold For $1,405,000

Address: 129 Yardley Avenue

Neighbourhood: Topham Park

Agent: Michèle Storr, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

Previously sold for: $675,000, in 2017, prior to renovations

The property

A modern 3,800-square-foot home with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. This place has a quirky rectangular façade and plenty of big windows that flood the interior with natural light.

The history

In 2017, a retired couple bought the property for $675,000, back when a bungalow sat on the lot. The original home had two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a driveway that sloped down into the basement garage. In 2018, they levelled out the driveway, gutted the bungalow and built a contemporary home with two more bedrooms, three more bathrooms and a finished basement. While houses with flat roofs are typically restricted to about 7 metres (23 feet) high, this place was approved at nine metres (29 feet), making it one of the tallest modern homes in the area.

The tour

There’s a set of white oak stairs from the foyer to the main level:

The living room/dining room has nine-foot ceilings and white oak floors:

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen has quartz countertops:

There’s a gas fireplace in the family room:

It’s open concept in the family room and kitchen:

The back deck makes for a nice place to lounge in the sun:

On the second level, there’s a skylight above the staircase:

There are nine-foot ceilings in the master bedroom. That window overlooks the backyard:

The master bedroom has a 27-square-foot walk-in closet:

There’s a skylight in the master ensuite bathroom:

And a porcelain-tile shower:

There are three other bedrooms. Here’s the first:

And the second:

They’re both connected to this ensuite bathroom:

Here’s the third bedroom:

And another upstairs bathroom:

There’s a little nook in the basement. The sellers staged it as a work area:

The 220-square-foot rec room has laminate floors and 11-foot ceilings:

This 87-square-foot room in the basement is staged as a nanny suite:

The basement bathroom has a porcelain-tile shower:

Here’s the backyard:

The sale

In October 2019, the sellers listed the home for $1,421,000, but didn’t get any viable offers before Christmas, so they took it off the market. In February 2020, they dropped the price by $122,000, in an attempt to encourage more bidding. A young couple, who were upsizing from a condo, submitted a bid of $106,000 over asking. That sealed it.

By the numbers

• $1,405,000

• $1,573 in taxes

• 3,807 square feet (including basement)

• 8 days on MLS

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 1 parking space

• 1-car garage