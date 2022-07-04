How the tallest luxury residential tower in Canada came to be

How the tallest luxury residential tower in Canada came to be

Builder Sam Mizrahi turns The One into an unparalleled experience for city living

You’ve had a long day. The city is noisy, never still. You return home and step into the elevator. Immediately, you’re in another world. Each wall of the elevator is a floor-to-ceiling screen projecting beautiful art, an underwater world or the latest fashion video from Paris. The elevator is an immersive bubble—complete with a hospital-grade air purification system—that whisks you above the city where the streets and buildings below become shapes and textures in a work of art.

This is living at The One.

Sam Mizrahi had a vision for creating a tower that will be talked about well into the future for its architectural beauty, opulent interiors and thoughtful features. The One will be the tallest in Canada and its level of detail will be the highest.

“I have always loved architecture and the way an interior space can make you feel,” says Mizrahi, founder and president of Mizrahi Developments. “When I travel, I’m always looking at buildings, at the details of them on the outside and inside. For a long time, I have wanted to bring that kind of excellence to Canada. And when you consider that nearly 75 per cent of Canadians live in large urban centres, the importance of optimizing a city lifestyle is the future. Rapid urbanization is underway.”

No detail is too small

Everything, no matter how tiny, is carefully scrutinized from the top down. Involved in every aspect of the design of The One, Mizrahi is admittedly fanatical about the finest of details in all of his projects. “It’s important to ensure that the lines of grout between tiles match those on the walls and the floor and the ceiling, for example,” he says. “Homeowners may not notice those things. They might just feel that something’s off in a room. I don’t want any visual tension—anywhere. It has to be perfect. That’s what creates a sense of calm; a sanctuary.”

The Mizrahi brand has always been about craftsmanship and attention to detail. “When I think of luxury, I’m thinking beyond just the finishes. It extends to how those finishes are installed,” Mizrahi explains. “Luxury brands such Rolls Royce or Hermes trade on the perfection of their craftsmanship. Someone has taken the time and care to make the product exceptional. I aim to do that with every Mizrahi home.”

Unique design throughout

At The One, this level of excellence goes well past standard building code. The interiors were imagined in collaboration with architects and industrial designers at London-based Foster + Partners and local designers in Toronto. Tom Ford videos and James Bond films were part of the inspiration.

“We like to question everything, “ says Narinder Sagoo, lead designer at Foster + Partners. “We never do the same thing twice. Every time we touch a building or a city, it’s special. It’s unique to that city, to that client. Sam has an amazing vision of what he wants The One to be in terms of living in the city.”

The distinctive bronze colour of the trusses on the exterior of the tower continues throughout the interior into the Sky Lobby and the boutique hotel as well as the residences, creating inside-out design integrity. While the same aesthetic and colour palette govern each public space, a variety of materials makes each unique. Some walls are mirrored. Others are metallic or wood panelled.

Even the security systems are imagined from scratch. “We work backwards to understand how someone might try to break in,” says Esteban Yanquelevech, vice-president of construction at Mizrahi Developments. “It’s standard to put cameras at each entrance. We go beyond that, putting in the time and effort to think where else cameras and other safety measures are needed.”

The One is truly a world of its own. Enter The One to go beyond expectations of what city living means.

To learn more, visit Mizrahi Developments.