Discover a new form of mid-rise condo living with a bold masonry design, only steps from the brand-new Leaside LRT station

A bold new form of architecture is set to rise in the Leaside neighbourhood, combining modern masonry design with luxury condo living.

Gairloch Developments, in partnership with Harlo Capital, are launching Leaside Common, a nine-storey mid-rise condominium residence nestled into the urban fabric of the highly coveted and established Bayview Avenue setting in Toronto’s Leaside neighbourhood. The development is a modern masonry interpretation of condo living, a striking architectural design that comes as no surprise from an award-winning developer.

Known for its design-focused approach, Gairloch Developments has recently been noted for its award-winning design of 383 Sorauren in Roncesvalles Village, which earned it the Toronto Urban Design Award in 2017, and most recently, Junction Point, winner of BILD Mid/High-Rise Project of the Year in 2021.

Leaside Common’s unique brick exterior features a dual-tone pattern that encases an accordion-like structural facade. A mid-section constructed entirely of glass will give Leaside Common the appearance of two boutique buildings joined at the hip. In this central glass connection is the Nest—a shared open space on each floor that links the north and south sides of the development. The Nest will be a community hub where residents can meet and spend time with their neighbours while also functioning as a coworking lounge.

The handsome residential development features luxury balconies and terraces with integrated planters that add function to form. The views from these balconies are far-reaching over the skylines of the city and are expected to be preserved over time, due to the curvilinear layout of the community, neighbouring park space and a collection of heritage homes.

Leaside Common offers 188 units and 10 townhomes with an average size of 1,200 square feet, ranging from 341-square-foot studios to 2,060-square-foot penthouses. The building’s clean exterior design continues inside the units, which are wide and shallow, and feature robust natural light throughout.

Catering to the local neighbourhood was an important consideration, so for the interior design of the suites, Gairloch enlisted Sixteen Degree Studio—which has carved out a niche servicing this high-end residential midtown market. Moving away from trends, the contemporary elegance of the interiors is purposefully designed to feel current for years to come. Finishes include oak flooring; Caesarstone countertops in a cloudy white with grey marble veining and polished chrome hardware; custom-designed Italian kitchens, including integrated appliances, flat cabinetry, ample storage and under-cabinet lighting; and kitchen islands designed to transition between kitchens and living spaces.

Leaside Common’s shared amenities are ideal for busy urban lifestyles, including an entertainment room, an outdoor terrace, a fitness centre, a pet wash and a children’s play area.

A big part of Leaside Common’s great appeal is its prime upscale location at the intersection of Bayview and Eglinton avenues, and its proximity to the Toronto ravine system. Few Toronto neighbourhoods offer Leaside’s envious level of recreation facilities with a nearby indoor ice arena, indoor swimming pool and curling rink. Sunnybrook Park offers a number of sports fields, an exercise trail and horseback riding. Trace Manes Park features tennis courts, a playground, a baseball diamond and an outdoor ice rink. Of major note, Leaside is set to become an even more desirable neighbourhood with the 2022 opening of the Leaside LRT station, located just steps from Leaside Common.

Units in Leaside Common start from $500,000. To register for more information, visit leasidecommon.ca.