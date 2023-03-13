At 316 Junction Condos, eclectic living awaits

Meet the next evolution of quality living in the Junction Triangle with esteemed developer Marlin Spring

Meet the next bespoke living experience growing in one of Toronto’s hottest neighbourhoods: 316 Junction Condos, joining Marlin Spring’s ever-expanding urban portfolio in Toronto—including Curio Condos on The Queensway, The Dawes in Danforth Village and House of Assembly on Sterling Road. Their newest community, 316 Junction Condos, will bring a 26-storey tower to a unique neighbourhood, offering stunning views of the downtown core and Lake Ontario to the south. In addition to the 283 condo units, the building will be home to over 12,000 square feet of amenity space and sits next to a public park.

Architecture firm Giannone Petricone designed this project to fit within the neighbourhood’s eclectic charm while being a stand-out in design. The area’s artistic roots are infused into the building’s design with a rustic patina. Of the utmost importance to the firm and Marlin Spring was that the community be a seamless addition to the Junction Triangle, known for its diverse social fabric, independent shops and restaurants and welcoming community atmosphere.

True to that original vision, 316 Junction Condos cements itself as a gorgeous addition to the trendy neighbourhood. The materiality of the building exterior is echoed as you enter the lobby: exposed concrete pillars, tiered benches, floor-to-ceiling windows and a concierge desk all set the tone. These design choices pay homage to the area’s history as a hub for railways and industrial manufacturing.

Inside, the thoughtful amenities were masterfully-designed by interior designer and founder of Troung Ly Designs, Truong Ly. “When creating the design plan for 316 Junction Condos, the goal was to include materials that evoked a feeling of rawness—hence the concrete, dark wood and open ceilings seen throughout areas like the fitness centre,” says Ly. “It was paramount that we honoured the Junction Triangle’s past as the neighbourhood is modernized through projects like this one from Marlin Spring.”

With 12,000 square feet of amenities, there are options for residents of all ages to enjoy life at home. From the large fitness centre—naturally lit with long panelled windows—to the theatre room on the fifth floor, relaxation and wellness are always on the menu here. The 24-hour concierge, co-working space, games room, theatre room, pet wash, outdoor BBQ and dining areas all add up to a comprehensive offering that embodies convenience and inclusivity. Residents will enjoy these spaces by themselves or with visitors.

Charming location meets convenience along Dupont

With positive scores for walking, biking, and transit, 316 Junction Condos is primed for residents who enjoy living their lives locally but need to move beyond.

Dundas West Subway Station and Bloor GO Station provide easy access to the TTC, GO Transit, and the UP Express. With these options available, as well as buses along Dupont, residents can always leave their cars at home. Whether they are commuting downtown towards Union Station or going to Pearson to catch a flight, there are few locations this connected to the transit system in Toronto.

The neighbourhood will be further connected through the construction of a new GO Station at Bloor & Lansdowne—different from Bloor GO and the UP Express—which will be part of the SmartTrack system. This additional station in the area will provide even more access to the city’s rapid transit, with the trains utilizing existing rail corridors. Cyclists will love the access to the West Toronto Rail Path, a rail-to-project—similar to midtown’s Beltline—that can connect them to the southern parts of Sterling Road.

Whether shopping for groceries, visiting an independent café or dining out with family, the options are as vast as they are unique and—best of all—close to home.

There’s something special about the Junction Triangle

The Junction Triangle is known for its deep-rooted residents, and the reasons aren’t difficult to see: the variety of diverse dining options and an intriguing collection of galleries make it easy to go out at night or on the weekend and enjoy the taste of the area. Within such a large city, the Junction Triangle stands out as an enclave of arts, culture and hospitality.

At 316 Junction Condos, residents will have access to the city’s best parts: the bustle of downtown to the south, the quiet, tree-lined streets of Pelham Park, Carleton Village and Earlscourt to the north.

About Marlin Spring

Founded in 2013, Marlin Spring currently has over 55 projects in various stages of planning, sales or construction. The company prides itself on delivering quality homes and creating lasting value for homeowners in the GTA.

This year, Marlin Spring is bringing to life a pipeline rich with opportunity. From Danforth Village to The Queensway, Junction Triangle, Mississauga and the waterfront, as well as locations as quaint as Courtice, these exciting communities and innovative offerings are sure to keep Marlin Spring top of mind as the developer of choice.

316 Junction Condos features 283 residential suites ranging from 419 square feet to 1,086 square feet.

To register and learn more, visit 316condos.com.