Real Estate News

NIMBYs are complaining about proposed homeless shelters in the suburbs

Today, there are 8,000 more homeless people in Toronto than in 2021. But the city’s latest effort to address the crisis is drawing heated debate

By Alice Boyle
 | July 10, 2025
NIMBYs are complaining about proposed homeless shelters in the suburbs
Rendering by Workshop via the City of Toronto

A disturbing new report from the city shows that Toronto’s unhoused population more than doubled between 2021 and 2024—an increase of 8,100 people. This is especially troubling as Toronto’s shelter system is already at capacity, pushing many people into ravines and parks.

In response, city hall is planning to build 20 new permanent homeless shelters by 2033, many of which will be outside downtown, including one in Corso Italia on Dufferin. Other neighbourhoods pegged for shelters include New Toronto, Caledonia-Fairbank and Downsview. Each proposed shelter would have about 80 beds.

But many residents living in the suburbs—and their councillors—are pushing back, citing concerns about a lack of consultation from the city.

In 2017, the city changed its process for planning shelters, allowing bureaucrats to propose locations without consultation with councillors or residents. Councillors Doug Holyday and James Pasternak have called for the city to return decision-making powers to elected officials, which they argue would bring greater transparency for constituents. But the rest of council, citing a need to respond quickly and efficiently to the growing crisis, has been largely unconvinced.

Though the city’s latest report looks only as far back as 2021, homelessness in Toronto has been skyrocketing since the onset of the pandemic. In 2023, the city declared it an emergency.

