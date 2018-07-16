Sale of the Week: A $3.8-million Lawrence Manor modern mansion

Listed At $3,895,000 Sold For $3,800,000

Address: 530 Fairlawn Avenue

Neighbourhood: Lawrence Manor

Agent: Adam Weiner, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $1,550,000, in 2016, prior to a rebuild







The property

A newly built modern home on a corner lot near Yorkdale Mall.

The history

A young couple who live in Richmond Hill bought the property about two years ago and completely rebuilt it. The selling agent estimates they spent about $1,500,000 on construction. After the new home was complete, they decided to sell it.

The foyer has porcelain floors:

Here’s the living room:

The dining area has a walnut wall with wine storage:

And the family room has a giant picture window:

The kitchen is by Neff:

The office has walnut panelling:

And the powder room has a curiously shaped toilet:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor, each with an ensuite bathroom:

Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom. It has a fireplace and a private balcony:

The view from the balcony:

The master ensuite has a built-in speaker system:

There’s a bar in the basement:

And also a sauna:

And here’s the backyard:

The fate

The buyers were living in a condo after moving to Toronto from abroad, and they were looking to upsize. The home’s contemporary architecture, which is relatively uncommon in the neighbourhood, helped convince them to make an offer.

The sale

The home was listed for 10 days. There was only one offer, for $95,000 under asking.

By the numbers

• $3,800,000

• $16,000 in taxes (estimated)

• 4,760 square feet (including the basement)

• 10 days on MLS

• 7 bathrooms

• 6 parking spaces

• 5 bedrooms