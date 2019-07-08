Sale of the Week: The $1.5-million Beaches home that drew one offer in two weeks
Address: 38 Pine Crescent
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Agent: Shea Warrington, Royal LePage Estate Realty, Brokerage
Previously sold for: $880,000, in 2009
Listed at: $1,499,999
Sold for: $1,500,000
The property
A woodsy three-bedroom home near the Glen Stewart Ravine.
The history
The seller bought the home 10 years ago for less than $1 million, but the property was too upkeep-intensive for her. Four years ago, she started renting the home out—not a difficult task in the in-demand Beaches.
The home has a wide front porch:
Here’s the foyer:
There’s a fireplace in the living room:
The dining room is semi-separate from the living room:
And here’s the kitchen:
There’s a sunny den at the back of the house, with doors to the back deck:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And the master bedroom:
All the bedrooms share this bathroom:
And here’s the deck:
The fate
One of the buyers grew up in the Beaches, so the purchase is a return to his home neighbourhood. Although some modern houses are cropping up nearby, the buyers stressed their desire to maintain the cottage charm of the property.
The sale
The seller’s agent priced the home lower than similar Beaches houses, because its interior hasn’t been completely modernized. Still, there were 50 showings, plus an open house with live music on the treehouse-style back deck. There was just one offer after two weeks on the market.
By the numbers
• $1,500,000
• $8,600 in taxes (approximately)
• 2,000 square feet (including the basement)
• 15 days on MLS
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1-car garage