Sale of the Week: The $1.3-million Woodbine home that shows buyers are willing to move east for better value

By | Photography By Property Pandas |  

Listed At
$1,315,000
Sold For
$1,280,000

Address: 20 Oliver Mews
Neighbourhood: Woodbine
Agent: Susan Macleod, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
 
 
 
 

The property

A corner-lot townhome on a private cul-de-sac near Dundas and Coxwell.

The history

The sellers bought the home from the builders 12 years ago. While they were renovating the interior this year they decided not to move back in. They’re moving to another home within walking distance of this one.

Here’s the living room:

The dining area:

And the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms on the upper floor, both with ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

The family room is on the ground floor, below the kitchen, living room and dining area:

There’s a third bedroom in the basement, with a door to the backyard:

And here’s the backyard:

The fate

The buyer is an executive who had been hoping to live in Riverdale or Leslieville, but found that many of the homes in those neighbourhoods were either too expensive or missing important extras like parking. This townhome, located a little farther east, hit all the marks.

The sale

The home was originally listed at $1,199,000. There was an offer after eight days, but it was too low for the sellers, so they re-listed the property at $1,315,000 and accepted another offer for $35,000 under asking.

By the numbers

• $1,280,000
• $4,756 in taxes (approximately)
• 2,270 square feet (including the basement)
• 14 days on MLS
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces

