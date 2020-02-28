Sale of the Week: $3 million for an Annex semi with a modern façade
Address: 404 Brunswick Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Kevin Loberg and Ryan Loberg, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty
Previously sold for: $1,710,000, in 2018, prior to renovations
The property
A 4,000-square-foot home near Bloor and Bathurst. This four-bed, five-bath semi has a modern façade, with a mix of glass and brick.
The history
This house was built in 1898. It had two different owners, until 2018, when the current sellers bought it for $1.7 million. Over the next 18 months, they gutted the interior and splurged on a major reno, adding a two-storey glass window to the Edwardian façade, replacing the carpets with hardwood and converting the unfinished basement into a nanny suite.
The tour
Here’s the foyer:
A 10-bulb chandelier hangs in the dining room:
The kitchen has quartz countertops:
In the living room, there’s a gas fireplace and sliding doors that open to the backyard:
Here’s the second-floor landing:
This bedroom has pot lights and an ensuite bathroom:
And a small terrace that overlooks Brunswick Avenue:
The window in this second-floor bedroom overlooks the backyard:
On the third floor, there’s a skylight above the staircase:
The master bedroom is on the top level:
There’s a soaker tub in the ensuite bathroom:
The sellers installed heated cables under the third-floor terrace to prevent ice build up:
Here’s the basement:
It has an extra bedroom:
And another bathroom:
The lot is nearly 130 feet long:
The sale
In 2019, the sellers listed the home for $3.5 million, but didn’t get any bids. So, they dropped the price and eventually accepted an offer for $3 million from a young couple with two kids.
By the numbers
• $3,000,000
• $7,763 in taxes
• 3,717 square feet (including basement)
• 232 days on MLS
• 5 bathrooms
• 4 bedrooms
• 3 street parking spots (by permit)