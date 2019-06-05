House of the Week: $2 million for a modern row house in Summerhill
Address: 184 Macpherson Avenue
Neighbourhood: Summerhill
Agent: Donna Thompson, Harvey Kalles Real Estate
Price: $1,995,000
The Place
A modern row house in Summerhill near Toronto dining staples like Scaramouche, Terroni and Black Camel.
The History
The realtor isn’t sure of this home’s exact age, but most of the townhouses in Summerhill were built in the 1880s. This one underwent significant renovations in 2012 and 2013 to modernize the interior and add a third floor to create a master bedroom retreat. The roof was replaced in 2016.
There’s a sitting area by the entrance:
The breakfast nook has cool wallpaper:
Here’s the kitchen:
Those doors in the kitchen lead to a spacious patio:
The house has three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
Here’s another:
Here’s the second floor bathroom:
The master suite occupies the entire third floor:
Here’s the master ensuite:
And the walk-in closet:
Big Selling Point
The third floor master suite has a reading nook, soaker tub, glass-enclosed shower with rain head and an impressive walk-in closet. It’s completely separate from the rest of the house, making it a great place to escape.
Possible Deal Breaker
The back deck replaced the parking space, so car-owning buyers should be well-versed in parallel parking. Those with a Presto pass will be happy to know that the home is only a ten-minute walk from Rosedale and Summerhill subway stations.
By the Numbers
• $1,995,000
• $6,857.11 in taxes
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms