House of the Week: $2 million for a modern row house in Summerhill

House of the Week: $2 million for a modern row house in Summerhill

Address: 184 Macpherson Avenue

Neighbourhood: Summerhill

Agent: Donna Thompson, Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Price: $1,995,000

The Place

A modern row house in Summerhill near Toronto dining staples like Scaramouche, Terroni and Black Camel.

The History

The realtor isn’t sure of this home’s exact age, but most of the townhouses in Summerhill were built in the 1880s. This one underwent significant renovations in 2012 and 2013 to modernize the interior and add a third floor to create a master bedroom retreat. The roof was replaced in 2016.

There’s a sitting area by the entrance:

The breakfast nook has cool wallpaper:

Here’s the kitchen:

Those doors in the kitchen lead to a spacious patio:

The house has three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

Here’s another:

Here’s the second floor bathroom:

The master suite occupies the entire third floor:

Here’s the master ensuite:

And the walk-in closet:

Big Selling Point

The third floor master suite has a reading nook, soaker tub, glass-enclosed shower with rain head and an impressive walk-in closet. It’s completely separate from the rest of the house, making it a great place to escape.

Possible Deal Breaker

The back deck replaced the parking space, so car-owning buyers should be well-versed in parallel parking. Those with a Presto pass will be happy to know that the home is only a ten-minute walk from Rosedale and Summerhill subway stations.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the Numbers

• $1,995,000

• $6,857.11 in taxes

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms