House of the Week: $4 million for a Niagara-on-the-Lake home with a saltwater pool and a barn out back

This 3,900-square-foot property sits on an acre of land and also comes with a double-sided fireplace, a private terrace and views of wine country

A four-bed, three-bath home in Niagara-on-the-Lake with a storage barn and two garages. Located a five-minute drive from the town’s many shops, restaurants and wineries, the property backs onto the Niagara River Recreation Trail, which snakes along the American border and connects NOTL to Fort Erie. The history This house was previously the private residence of Dave and Donna Lailey, founders of the adjacent Lailey Winery. The current owners purchased the property in October 2021 and gutted it. They spent over $1 million on the renovation, working with designer Enrico DiRisio. The work was completed at the end of 2022. Now, the home is for sale.

The tour The front entrance leads into this living room, which has engineered hardwood flooring.

Here’s another view of the living room with a view of the double-sided fireplace with marble enclosure. That’s the dining room on the opposite side.

Just past the living room is this office with custom wall panels and built-in shelving.

The dining room and kitchen are open and airy. Mirrored barn doors lead to a powder room and one of the home’s two garages.

Here’s a reverse view the dining room. That exit on the left leads to the backyard.

A closer look at the kitchen reveals plenty of storage and a mirrored island with a built-in sink.

There’s a six-burner Fisher and Paykel gas stovetop with a custom hood. The countertops, open shelves and backsplash are all quartz.

This prep area has a sink and two wine fridges, plus serene views of the neighbouring vineyard.

Here’s the first-floor powder room.

The home’s main bedroom and ensuite bathroom are also located on the first floor.

The main bedroom has French doors that open to a private terrace. Those are walk-in closets to the left and right.

The main ensuite is equipped with Italian marble flooring and trim. There’s a custom double vanity, flanked by the glass-enclosed toilet on one side and shower on the other, plus a soaker tub and a makeup station.

Down the hall is the laundry room, which leads to one of the garages.

There are three bedrooms on the second floor, all with arched windows and vaulted ceilings. This one has a split-level design.

Here’s the second bedroom.

This shared bathroom has a double vanity, plus a walk-in shower and a separate soaker tub.

Here’s that soaker tub, with a corner window overlooking the vineyard.

The final bedroom has two closets and an ensuite bathroom. The current owners say the Niagara River is visible from bed.

Here’s a view of the Niagara River from the backyard. The sellers spent more than $200,000 on landscaping, including new sodded grass as well as interlock stone on the front driveway and around the pool.

Lastly, another shot of the property, looking north, toward downtown Niagara-on-the-Lake.

