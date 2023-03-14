House of the Week: $3 million for a minimalist marvel in Burlington with a 5,000-square-foot backyard

The 2,600-square-foot property also comes with four bedrooms, two family rooms, 22-foot ceilings and an in-ground pool

Neighbourhood: Shoreacres, Burlington

Price: $2,998,000

Size: 2,600 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Agent: Nick Krawczyk, RE/MAX Aboutowne Realty Corp.

The place

A four-bed, three-bath ravine home within walking distance of Bromley Park and Burlington’s waterfront.

The history

In 2018, Maciej Kiersnowski was itching to build a new home on his property in Burlington. As the owner of Roofing Toronto, Kiersnowski was an experienced builder and felt it was finally time to treat himself. So, he tore down his ranch-style family home of 10 years, moved with his wife and three children to a nearby rental, and built anew. It took him 13 months to realize his vision: a minimalist standout clad in stucco and brick.

The revamped house was a hit with the kids—they especially loved the swimming pool. Kiersnowski and his wife, meanwhile, liked the interior’s airy, monochromatic palette. Now after five years, Kiersnowski is selling to undertake a new project. “I’m excited about working with new materials,” he says. “If this place sells, I’d love to build something on a larger lot close by.”

The tour

The façade has stucco panels, large windows and Endicott brick that changes colour depending on the light source.

The foyer has an open 22-foot-high ceiling and gives way to a switchback staircase.

The open kitchen, dining area and living room, bathed in natural light, is designed for entertaining.

The dining room has a walk-out to the backyard, as well as a feature wall of notched wood panels stacked above a granite gas fireplace.

These light fixtures are custom-made by Barcelona-based lighting company Vibia.

Opposite the dining area is the kitchen, which comes with quartz counters, a five-seat island, a camouflaged fridge, and a full-panelled wall that conceals tons of storage.

Walking upstairs reveals another Vibia fixture and a huge skylight.

The main bedroom has not one but two walk-in closets, a corner window and an ensuite bathroom with heated tiles.

The ensuite features a glass shower, a floating vanity for two and tiled walls that mimic industrial concrete.

There’s also a soaker tub with a view.

Here’s the second bedroom down the hall.

And this third bedroom, set up for kids, comes with large windows, built-in shelves and a little nook accessed via ladder.

The basement acts as a second family room, with a gym and powder room.

Here’s a closer view with nature in the background.

This room could be fashioned as a guest suite.

The home’s greatest perk may be its backyard—ideal for dinner parties with enough space for the whole block to show up.

And don’t forget the 30-foot-long in-ground swimming pool, equipped with its own waterfall.

