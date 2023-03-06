House of the Week: This $3.6-million Baby Point home quadrupled its selling price over the past decade

House of the Week: This $3.6-million Baby Point home quadrupled its selling price over the past decade

The 3,800-square-foot property comes with an oak staircase, heated floors and a two-car garage with garden-suite potential

Neighbourhood: Baby Point

Agent: Ali Booth, Sotheby’s International Realty

Price: $3,598,000

Size: 3,868 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Previously sold for: $890,000 in 2012

Last renovated: 2014

The place

A four-bed, three-bath detached in Baby Point. The property is a short walk from the shops on Annette as well as Old Mill and Jane subway stations. Future residents also have access to the many trails along the Humber River.

The history

Built in the 1920s, this home was purchased by its current owners for $890,000 in 2012. Then, in 2014, they completed a major renovation, adding a second storey and a two-car garage.

Baby Point is located on a plateau overlooking the Humber and its natural oxbow formation. The neighbourhood’s mill infrastructure was crucial to Toronto’s early economy, and it was one of the city’s first garden suburbs.

The tour

The front entrance opens to this hallway with a slatted stairwell accent wall. There’s European white oak herringbone flooring throughout as well as walnut accents.

To the right of the entrance is this living room with French doors.

And to the left is the dining room.

The open kitchen and family area is expansive and serves as the home’s central hub.

The kitchen comes with an apron-front sink, a tiled backsplash and marble counters.

The 10-foot-long walnut island seats four. This view also reveals a Liebherr fridge, a Wolf wall oven and a Bosch four-burner induction cooktop.

And there’s a pantry with prep space.

The family area is equipped with a marble fireplace and heated slate floors.

Here’s another view of the family room, with wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling glass doors to the backyard.

There’s also mudroom with a built-in bench and a skylight above.

There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper floor.

Here’s the main bedroom, which overlooks the back of the house.

The bedroom’s corner closet is custom.

Here’s the second bedroom.

The third and fourth bedrooms also have cathedral ceilings and built-in storage.

Here’s the first of two bathrooms on the second floor. This one has heated floors, a separate clawfoot tub and a walk-in shower with a skylight.

The second bathroom has a walk-in shower with a storage niche as well as a floating vanity.

In the basement, there’s a sunken recreation room.

The garden is lush and private. Residents can access the garage via the driveway on the side of the home.

Here’s a reverse view of the backyard⁠—ideal for summertime drinks with friends.

