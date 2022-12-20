House of the Week: $3.2 million for a detached Leaside home with a wine cellar and a virtual driving range

The 3,000-square-foot home also comes with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, heated floors, and plenty of marble and quartz

Neighbourhood: Leaside

Price: $3,199,000

Size: 3,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 7

Agent: Tyler Cohen, Barry Cohen Homes

The place

A five-bed, seven-bath red-brick throwback with a large backyard, within walking distance of Eglinton East and the Don River Valley Park.

The history

The sellers, a family of six, bought the place in 2016. They loved that each bedroom came with an ensuite, allowing all four kids to have some private space. It was a new build, designed by architect Peter Higgins, so no renovations were necessary, but once they moved in, they decided to expand the back deck.

With the kids heading off to university, the sellers are now listing the house and plan to downsize uptown.

The tour

The foyer has heated porcelain floors and a recessed panelled archway above. There’s wainscoting and oak hardwood flooring throughout the main level.

The living room has built-in speakers and waffle crown moulding.

The dining area is next to the living room.

Down the hall is the powder room, which has a custom vanity with Caesarstone quartz. All of the home’s seven bathrooms have heated flooring.

In the kitchen, there’s more quartz, plus Bosch, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.

The family area contains a fireplace with granite surround as well as built-in shelving. The sliding glass doors open onto the back deck.

This second-floor hallway gets plenty of sun from a skylight.

In the main bedroom, there’s a Juliet balcony overlooking the backyard.

The bedroom also has a walk-in closet.

Here’s the eight-piece ensuite with a double vanity, a soaker tub and a huge walk-in shower.

This is the second bedroom.

And here’s the second ensuite.

The third bedroom comes with large windows and views of the neighbourhood.

There’s a skylight in the third bedroom’s ensuite.

In the basement, the sellers installed a golf simulator that doubles as a movie theatre.

The basement also houses this temperature-controlled wine cellar.

Here’s the basement guest suite, which has engineered hardwood flooring and an ensuite.

Out back, there’s a gas grill and a spacious deck, ideal for hosting parties.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listings to realestate@torontolife.com.