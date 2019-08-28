Real Estate

House of the Week: $2.6 million for an eclectic beach house with four units

Address: 43 Woodbine Ave.
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Agents: Matt Casselman and Ben Ferguson, Re/Max Hallmark Realty
Price: $2,598,000
Previously sold for: $700,000 in 2007

The place

An eclectic beach house with exposed brick, industrial accents and three stand-alone units (not including the owner’s suite) to rent out.

The history

The home was built in 1920 and renovated top-to-bottom in 2007. The reno included the addition of a rooftop deck to the upstairs suite.

Here’s the top-floor unit, which is where the owner lives:

The kitchen has a wine cooler:

There’s a gas fireplace in the living room:

The solarium is attached to the living room:

There’s only one bedroom up here, but it’s pretty impressive:

Here’s the bathroom:

These stairs lead to a giant rooftop terrace:

There’s plenty of outdoor space for relaxing:

There’s also a hot tub:

And a sauna:

This is one of the main-level apartments:

There’s a one-bedroom unit and a studio on the main floor. This is the bedroom in the larger unit:

And here’s the two-bedroom basement apartment:

Big selling point

Aside from being a good investment property, the owner’s suite is completely decked out with vaulted timber ceilings, a gas fireplace and a 442-square-foot rooftop terrace. If the hot tub and infrared sauna aren’t enough, the house is directly across from the beach, so the new owners can easily pop over for a dip in the summertime.

Possible deal-breaker

The owner’s suite only has one bedroom, so guests will have to sleep on the couch.

By the numbers

• $2,598,000
• $7,647.18 in property taxes
• 3,700 square feet (1,601 in the owner’s suite, including the deck)
• 5 bedrooms
• 5 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 rooftop deck
• 1 hot tub
• 1 sauna
• 1 gas fireplace

