House of the Week: $1.7 million for a recently reno’d Cabbagetown semi with luxe modern features

Address: 70 Salisbury Ave.

Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown

Agents: Nadine Robbins, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Price: $1,695,000

Previously sold for: $1,149,000 in 2016

Last renovated in: 2017

The place

An eclectic Victorian with period features and chic modern upgrades. At more than 2,000 square feet, with two bathrooms, three bedrooms and a roomy loft, it’s decently sized for a semi. The lively paint job and textured finishes, particularly in the kitchen, give the place plenty of character.

The history

Built in 1889, the home still has a bunch of its original features, like the front door, fireplace, baseboards and stained glass windows. In 2017, the sellers did a major reno, which included a new concrete foundation and upgrades to the main floor.

The front foyer connects to the living room, which has stained glass windows and an antique fireplace with a marble mantle:

It’s open concept on the main level. Those ceilings are 10-feet:

A look at the dining room, where the floors are made from oak:

There’s a nifty little concrete breakfast bar adjoining the kitchen:

The built-in shelves stretch right up to the ceiling and the floor is made from geometric stone tiles:

That designer backsplash is worth a double take:

More stained glass windows in the master bedroom:

This bedroom has exposed brick, original hardwood, and windows that overlook the backyard:

The sellers get extra points for fun, deer-covered wallpaper in this room:

The main bathroom has distressed white tiles and a mirrored medicine cabinet:

Upstairs, there’s a big loft with vaulted ceilings and a built-in bookcase:

Here’s another look:

One side can be used as a bedroom:

It’s got cathedral ceilings:

The loft also has a two-piece bathroom:

There’s a utility room in the basement that looks perfect for ball hockey:

The backyard:

Big selling point

The period details will please antique lovers, but the place is equally appealing to modernists—it’s warm, yet sleek and airy, thanks to the open-concept design.

Possible deal-breaker

There’s no bathroom on the main floor, which could scare off some would-be buyers. Also, the family room in the loft feels a bit makeshift, so anyone hoping for a big rec room might have to consider excavating the basement.

By the numbers: