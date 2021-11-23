4 ways Great Gulf’s newest boutique heritage condominium redefines the luxury living experience

The Residences on Lombard is inspired by the past and designed for the future

Great Gulf’s newest residential development in downtown Toronto is the perfect example of how old and new worlds can combine to create an exclusive luxury condo lifestyle. As part of Yonge + Rich, this five-storey residence boasts a separate lobby entrance and offers SoHo-style living. And with only 17 suites in total, each one is as unique as you are. Some suites feature exposed brick while others have fireplaces, but all pay a certain amount of homage to the building’s history.

Here are four ways the Residences on Lombard’s mix of old-world architecture and modern convenience make it the ultimate downtown address.

Modern living in a historical address

Once home to two printing houses, the Romanesque revival facade of 22 Lombard Street has been transformed back to its original glory by one of the industry’s leading architectural firms, ERA Architects. The vision behind the transformation was to unite the marriage of historic architecture and new world design. The building’s original 19th-century brick, limestone, metal and wood details—including rounded arches, sash windows and metal cornices—are restored and updated for luxury 21st century living through the addition of upscale, state-of-the-art interiors.

Refined interiors for inspired living

The interiors are designed by Burdifilek, an award-winning Toronto-based interior design studio, who incorporated the exposed brick walls, arched windows, and other heritage design elements to enhance sleek contemporary finishes and enviable modern-day amenities. All one and two-bedroom suites come fully equipped with elegant kitchens, featuring custom cabinetry, quartz backsplash and countertops, state-of-the-art appliances, and thoughtful space planning that puts everything within reach.

Exceptional amenity access

The Residences on Lombard is a standalone boutique building with a private covered walkway that conveniently connects you to the unparalleled amenities of the Yonge and Rich condo towers. Relax in the private Couture Lounge, entertain in the professional catering kitchen, or get in a workout in the Health and Leisure Studio. Take in the sun and enjoy the breathtaking city views while lounging on the rooftop Sky Garden before cooling off in the outdoor pool. All this and more is right at your doorstep.

A connection to the pulse of the city

One-time printers R.G. McLean and Barclay, Clark and Company chose Lombard Street to base their operations because it was close to the action. More than a century later, that hasn’t changed. The Residences on Lombard is at the centre of the city’s best and most vibrant lounges, restaurants, and cafés, including Dineen Coffee Co., the Carbon Bar, Terroni Adelaide, and the rooftop patio of the cocktail bar at The Chase. Pick up ingredients for a homemade meal by wandering over to the historical St. Lawrence Market, shop more than 300 stores at the Eaton Centre, stroll the flower gardens of St. James Park, or take in some of the city’s vibrant arts and culture at the nearby Art Gallery of Ontario or Scotiabank Arena. With the Yonge subway line less than a five-minute walk away, the best of Toronto is truly at your doorstep.

This is the latest project from Great Gulf, one of North America’s premier builders. With over 45 years of experience, Great Gulf has led the industry with innovative architecture, sustainable design, and state-of-the-art construction in prime locations.

Life at the Residences on Lombard is inspired by the past but designed for the future. Visit their fully decorated model suite today. Click here to learn more.

Only 17 private boutique residences are available, with prices starting in the mid-$800,000s. Book a private tour (virtual or in-person) of the newly opened model suite for the Residences on Lombard today by e-mailing sales@yongeandrich.com or calling (416) 499-8883.