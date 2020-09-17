Eight reasons Torontonians are packing up and moving to Port Credit

Eight reasons Torontonians are packing up and moving to Port Credit

Edenshaw’s latest development, Westport, is ideally situated in the heart of Port Credit Village, providing convenient accessibility to all the community has to offer

Long known as a quaint waterfront town in Mississauga, Port Credit is quickly becoming a serious up-and-coming community for downtown expats. It’s no secret living downtown can be challenging, with high rents, sparse green spaces, and high-density living, where knowing your neighbours is rare. Torontonians craving a more relaxed lifestyle are falling in love with Port Credit’s abundant natural amenities and close-knit community—and the fact that it’s still connected to all the great aspects of the urban core. For those considering a move, we recommend checking out the upcoming Westport Condos, which is expected to welcome residents in 2023.

In the meantime, here are eight reasons Torontonians are flocking to the area:

It’s insanely picturesque. Situated on the Mississauga waterfront, Port Credit takes full advantage of its prime location, brimming with parks, conservation areas and access to over 225 kilometres of trails and walkways. Residents can step out of their front doors and be immersed in nature within minutes. Some of our favourites include the scenic St. Lawrence Park, with a lakeside gazebo and plenty of lookout benches, and J.C. Saddington Park, which is perfect for picnickers and amateur anglers. Most of Port Credit is situated near the water, so there are plenty of serene views everywhere you go.

Commuting is a breeze. With its proximity to the city, Port Credit is a great location for commuters. Westport Condos is located directly opposite Port Credit’s GO Mobility Hub meaning residents can take advantage of all that the amenity-rich community has to offer, with quick access to neighboring communities – it’s just six kilometres south of Square One and Mississauga’s City Centre, accessible via the Mi-Way transit system, and 20 minutes to downtown on the GO Train.

There are gorgeous places to live. Boutique real estate development company Edenshaw’s latest project, Westport Condos, rings true to the developer’s reputation of delivering thoughtful, innovative designs ­— the renderings of the outdoor rooftop give off trendy L.A. terrace vibes, with its cabanas, firepit and outdoor dining areas. The 22-storey building comprises a gracious brick podium, which ties the building into its surrounding neighbourhood, and a pair of crisp, minimalist towers. The interiors are designed by renowned Toronto firm Cecconi Simone, meaning residents can expect clever designs, sleek, contemporary finishes, and top-quality materials. Additionally, the penthouse floors feature soaring 10’ ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and spectacular, unobstructed views of the treetops of Mineola, the Credit River, and Lake Ontario.

Port Credit is a quaint community. Since it’s a smaller town, Port Credit has a strong sense of community. It’s got the feeling of a flourishing village, with a bustling main street that supports tons of local businesses and hosts weekly local farmers’ markets. The village is also home to a thriving local arts and music scene.

Wait until you see the amenities. You won’t want to leave the building! For those working from home, Westport offers a well-appointed café-style co-working hub, with a private boardroom, lounge, and kitchen. The ground floor amenities cater to the active lives of its residents with a state-of-the-art fitness centre with a full complement of cardio equipment, free weights and a yoga studio, where you can enjoy an invigorating work-out or a relaxing yoga session to unwind after a long day. The party room with lounges, dining room, and catering kitchen make for perfect event spaces for any occasion. The entertainment lounge comes complete with a bar and generous seating for watching your favourite sporting events or movies. Residents will rest easy with the peace of mind that accompanies the presence of a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week concierge.

Get a taste of intelligent living. In the busy world we live in, we appreciate anything that can streamline day-to-day tasks and allow us to focus on the more important parts of life. Westport is chock full of modern amenities that will elevate your lifestyle, such as keyless entry throughout the building, license plate recognition for easy parking access, even refrigerated parcel storage for food service deliveries. Every detail is accounted for and you will see these features represented throughout the building.

It’s perfect for growing families. Port Credit is home to a variety of top-rated schools and entertaining family-oriented activities, making it a very family friendly place to live. Westport Condos is just minutes from the local skating arena, public library and waterfront parks and trails, making it an ideal location for families. The building also offers an on-site children’s playroom and a pet spa complete with an enclosed outdoor dog run for furry family members.

And tons of great restaurants and shops. The pedestrian-friendly stretch of Lakeshore is lined with a great selection of cafés, restaurants, breweries and boutiques much like the establishments you would expect to find in the big city. We particularly love Archtop Café, which peddles fresh-brewed espresso as well as new and used vinyl, and a place called Shaman Sisters, which sells ethically sourced crystals and gemstones.

To learn more about Westport Condos, visit westportcondos.ca.