Cottage of the Week: $3.5 million for a retro Kawarthas compound with its own art gallery

Address: 65 Fire Route 21, Buckhorn, ON

Agent: Dominic Cole, Ball Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $3,488,000

The place

This is a two-for-one deal. The buyer gets a four-bedroom cottage on Buckhorn Lake and a separate 15,000-square-foot art gallery.

Here’s what the main, 5,000-square-foot cottage looks like from the outside. It has a cedar exterior:

Inside, a family room has a pool table:

There’s also a wet bar:

Here’s the living room, which would look a bit more modern with some new furniture:

This cozy nook has a gas fireplace:

The sunroom faces the water:

It makes for a lush pseudo-greenhouse. The hot tub in the background is included:

There are four bedrooms. Here’s one:

The master bath has a whirlpool tub:

And here’s the kitchen:

As for that 15,000-square-foot art gallery: there’s some serious signage on the side.

Inside is room after room of art, mostly depicting the Canadian wilderness:

Most of the art is on consignment, so it would either go back to the artist or remain on consignment, depending on the terms of the sale:

The gallery could be converted into a living space:

Or, it might make a decent wedding venue:

Here are the lake views:

The history

The original four-bedroom cottage was built in 1979. It has received a few upgrades since then, including a new front deck and a new dock. The gallery opened in 1983, and the current owners bought it in 2000. They’re selling because they want to retire and move closer to their grandchildren.

Big selling point

For art aficionados, this property could be a pretty cool business opportunity.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no question the place could use updating. Buyers without the energy to run a gallery or convert the art space into a second cottage may want to look for something a little easier to work with.

By the numbers

• $3,488,000

• $20,078 in taxes (2017)

• 20,000 square feet (in both buildings)

• 372 feet of waterfront

• 4.57 acres

• 4 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms