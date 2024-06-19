Advertisement
Real Estate

Cottage of the Week: $6.7 million for a Bracebridge bungalow with twin bunkies and a big boathouse

The nine-acre property also comes with soaring ceilings, multiple decks and 70 metres of Muskoka waterfront

By Ali Amad
 | June 19, 2024
Location: Lake Muskoka, Bracebridge Price: $6,750,000 Size: 2,350 square feet sitting on nine acres of land Last sold for: $6.2 million in 2022 Bedrooms: 3+3 Bathrooms: 5 Real estate agent: Ryan Harkin and Stefan Kontos, RE/MAX Professionals North

The place

A three-plus-three-bedroom, five-bathroom bungalow in Bracebridge, Muskoka. The nine-acre property comes with over 70 metres of waterfront, a two-slip boathouse and tons of amenities for hosting oodles of guests. It’s a short drive from both Highway 11 and Gravenhurst.

The history

The original owners built all of the compound’s structures in 2017. The current owners purchased the place in 2022 for $6.2 million. Now they’re putting it on the market.

The tour

Located on the southeastern shores of Lake Muskoka, the property is built into an outcropping of Canadian Shield granite.

This cottage on Lake Muskoka is currently going for $6.7 million.
Here’s the driveway, flanked by a dense forest.

The driveway, flanked by a dense forest.

The entrance—almost ecclesiastical—features a stone patio.

The entrance comes with a stone patio.

Inside, the foyer is equipped with a built-in bench and vaulted ceilings.

The foyer has vaulted ceilings.

Just beyond the foyer is the living room, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a gas fireplace.

The living room has a gas fireplace.

Around the corner is the dining area. It walks out to the jumbo deck (more on that later).

The dining room overlooks the lake.

Turn around and you’re in the kitchen, with custom cabinetry and a four-seater island.

There's a four-seat island in the kitchen.

This is the family room: a twin to the living space.

Note the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Down the hall is the main bedroom. Its shiplap ceilings are a nice touch.

Here's the main bedroom.

The four-piece main ensuite bathroom comes with a glass shower and a double vanity.

This is the main ensuite.

Here’s one of the secondary bedrooms—this one with a walkout to the deck.

This secondary bedroom walks out to the deck.

And here’s the shared bathroom.

The shared bathroom.

Now for that deck, complete with a lounge, a dining area and a killer view.

The jumbo deck.

The rear of the cottage descends to a firepit.

There's a fire pit in the backyard.
And here’s the 2,000-square-foot two-slip boathouse.

The two-slip boathouse is 2,000 square feet.
What a view.

Can't get more serene than this.

Inside the boathouse: ample space for vehicles and plenty of storage for other rec gear.

More storage in the boathouse's lower level.

There’s also a wet bar that serves the deck.

A wet bar for parties.

Moving upstairs reveals the open-concept space and its dramatic ceilings.

Upstairs: dramatic ceilings.

This is the property’s guest cabin. Note the cute porch.

The guest cabin comes with its own fire pit.

The guest cabin has another fireplace.

Inside the guest cabin.

It also has a kitchenette with a wine-friendly fridge.

The kitchenette comes with a wine-friendly fridge.

The guest bedroom is 100 square feet.

The guest bedroom is 100 square feet.

This is the cabin’s three-piece bathroom.

The guest bathroom.

Here’s one of two identical bunkies for visiting friends and family.

The first of two bunkies on the grounds.

Those living in Toronto studio apartments would be jealous of the bunkie’s bedroom.

The second bunkie's bedroom.

And its rustic bathroom.

The two-piece bathroom.

Finally, here’s one more look at the lake from the main house.

One last view of the water.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.  

