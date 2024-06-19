Cottage of the Week: $6.7 million for a Bracebridge bungalow with twin bunkies and a big boathouse

Location: Lake Muskoka, Bracebridge Price: $6,750,000 Size: 2,350 square feet sitting on nine acres of land Last sold for: $6.2 million in 2022 Bedrooms: 3+3 Bathrooms: 5 Real estate agent: Ryan Harkin and Stefan Kontos, RE/MAX Professionals North

The place

A three-plus-three-bedroom, five-bathroom bungalow in Bracebridge, Muskoka. The nine-acre property comes with over 70 metres of waterfront, a two-slip boathouse and tons of amenities for hosting oodles of guests. It’s a short drive from both Highway 11 and Gravenhurst.

The history

The original owners built all of the compound’s structures in 2017. The current owners purchased the place in 2022 for $6.2 million. Now they’re putting it on the market.

The tour

Located on the southeastern shores of Lake Muskoka, the property is built into an outcropping of Canadian Shield granite.

Here’s the driveway, flanked by a dense forest.

The entrance—almost ecclesiastical—features a stone patio.

Inside, the foyer is equipped with a built-in bench and vaulted ceilings.

Just beyond the foyer is the living room, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a gas fireplace.

Around the corner is the dining area. It walks out to the jumbo deck (more on that later).

Turn around and you’re in the kitchen, with custom cabinetry and a four-seater island.

This is the family room: a twin to the living space.

Down the hall is the main bedroom. Its shiplap ceilings are a nice touch.

The four-piece main ensuite bathroom comes with a glass shower and a double vanity.

Here’s one of the secondary bedrooms—this one with a walkout to the deck.

And here’s the shared bathroom.

Now for that deck, complete with a lounge, a dining area and a killer view.

The rear of the cottage descends to a firepit.

And here’s the 2,000-square-foot two-slip boathouse.

What a view.

Inside the boathouse: ample space for vehicles and plenty of storage for other rec gear.

There’s also a wet bar that serves the deck.

Moving upstairs reveals the open-concept space and its dramatic ceilings.

This is the property’s guest cabin. Note the cute porch.

The guest cabin has another fireplace.

It also has a kitchenette with a wine-friendly fridge.

The guest bedroom is 100 square feet.

This is the cabin’s three-piece bathroom.

Here’s one of two identical bunkies for visiting friends and family.

Those living in Toronto studio apartments would be jealous of the bunkie’s bedroom.

And its rustic bathroom.

Finally, here’s one more look at the lake from the main house.

