Real Estate

Cottage of the Week: $7.3 million for the Stoney Lake compound from Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The 8,000-square-foot property comes with a log-cabin-like frame, a two-storey boathouse, granite all over and more than 200 metres of shoreline

By Teagan Sliz
 | June 7, 2024
Location: Stoney Lake, Kawartha Lakes Price: $7.3 million Size: 8,000 square feet sitting on 3.4 acres of land Last sold for: $4.4 million in 2016 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 5+2 Real estate agents: Maryrose Coleman, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The place

A six-bedroom, four-plus-one-bathroom Kawartha mansion perched on a 3.4-acre peninsula on Stoney Lake. The home comes with a hexagonal bar, a lakefront hot tub and tons of patio space, making it ideal for big families—and big parties.

The history

This place was built in 2006, with the current owners purchasing it in 2016. It was famously the set of the Steve Martin–Eugene Levy family-comedy romp Cheaper by the Dozen 2. Then it was renovated in 2017. Now, after 20 years of enjoyment, the owners are selling to find a new place in Cobourg.

The tour

Facing west with no obstructions in sight, the peninsula property enjoys both sunrise and sunset views.

This Stoney Lake cottage is selling for $8.6 million.

The multicolour flagstone façade is complete with a covered vestibule for rainy arrivals as well as a three-car garage.

How about the multicoloured flagstone facade?

Inside, locally sourced granite walls and floors give the space a cavernous look.

The interior evokes a cave.

White pine pillars surround the many lounging areas—including this one, a family room with built-in cherry shelving.

Those pillars are Douglas fir.

Also in this space: a double-sided wood-burning fireplace constructed by a local metalsmith.

The wood-burning fireplace is double-sided.

Here’s what the other side of that fireplace looks like. The Great Room has 30-foot ceilings and timber frames overhead.

Soaring 30-foot ceilings.

And what Stoney Lake escape would be complete without a hexagonal bar?

Yes, it's a hexagonal bar.

It’s equipped with a wine fridge, a Fisher and Paykel dishwasher, a sink, plenty of storage, and an induction cooktop.

The bar has plenty of toys built within.

Off the grand room is a formal dining area, with coffered ceilings, cherry hardwood floors and a walkout to its outdoor counterpart.

The formal dining space has coffered ceilings.

The recently upgraded kitchen comes with a Sub-Zero fridge, two wall ovens and a hammered-tin ceiling.

Note the vintage tin ceilings in the kitchen.

That backsplash is porcelain, meant to evoke Stoney Lake’s rippled surface.

The look of the backsplash was inspired by the lake's surface.

Heading upstairs reveals the home’s exposed timber frame.

The exposed timbre frame is pure Canadiana.

Now for the main bedroom, which faces east for sunrise views. It has a gas fireplace and walks out to a private balcony.

The main bedroom faces east for sunrises.

In the four-piece ensuite: two vanities, a heated towel rack and a standing shower overlooking nature.

The standing shower appears as a cabinet.

This spa-like nook is lined with a soaker tub, a gas fireplace and a TV.

Yes, that's a fireplace next to the soaker tub.

There’s also a studio apartment with a full kitchen, a living room and a spiral staircase leading to the main house.

Cottage of the Week: $7.3 million for the Stoney Lake compound from Cheaper by the Dozen 2

It comes with this bedroom, with a cupola overhead and an ensuite bathroom.

Cottage of the Week: $7.3 million for the Stoney Lake compound from Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Here’s that ensuite. It’s defined by its floor-to-ceiling Carrara-style porcelain tiling.

Cottage of the Week: $7.3 million for the Stoney Lake compound from Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Before heading outside, let’s take a quick detour to the steam room and sauna, right by the patio.

Cottage of the Week: $7.3 million for the Stoney Lake compound from Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Here’s a peek inside.

Cottage of the Week: $7.3 million for the Stoney Lake compound from Cheaper by the Dozen 2

But, of course, the real fun is outside. This giant stone patio—with a freestanding fire pit, dining space and a hot tub—wraps around the entire house.

The stone patio wraps around the entire property.

Those glass rails were installed recently. The view? Timeless.

The view might be this place's greatest feature.

This is the two-storey, three-slip boathouse.

The two-slip boathouse is ideal for hosting.

Lastly, here’s a look inside the boathouse’s games room, with a two-piece bathroom and vaulted timber ceilings.

The boathouse is equipped with this cabana-style lounge.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.  

