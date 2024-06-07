Location: Stoney Lake, Kawartha Lakes Price: $7.3 million Size: 8,000 square feet sitting on 3.4 acres of land Last sold for: $4.4 million in 2016 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 5+2 Real estate agents: Maryrose Coleman, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The place

A six-bedroom, four-plus-one-bathroom Kawartha mansion perched on a 3.4-acre peninsula on Stoney Lake. The home comes with a hexagonal bar, a lakefront hot tub and tons of patio space, making it ideal for big families—and big parties.

The history

This place was built in 2006, with the current owners purchasing it in 2016. It was famously the set of the Steve Martin–Eugene Levy family-comedy romp Cheaper by the Dozen 2. Then it was renovated in 2017. Now, after 20 years of enjoyment, the owners are selling to find a new place in Cobourg.

The tour

Facing west with no obstructions in sight, the peninsula property enjoys both sunrise and sunset views.

The multicolour flagstone façade is complete with a covered vestibule for rainy arrivals as well as a three-car garage.

Inside, locally sourced granite walls and floors give the space a cavernous look.

White pine pillars surround the many lounging areas—including this one, a family room with built-in cherry shelving.

Also in this space: a double-sided wood-burning fireplace constructed by a local metalsmith.

Here’s what the other side of that fireplace looks like. The Great Room has 30-foot ceilings and timber frames overhead.

And what Stoney Lake escape would be complete without a hexagonal bar?

It’s equipped with a wine fridge, a Fisher and Paykel dishwasher, a sink, plenty of storage, and an induction cooktop.

Off the grand room is a formal dining area, with coffered ceilings, cherry hardwood floors and a walkout to its outdoor counterpart.

The recently upgraded kitchen comes with a Sub-Zero fridge, two wall ovens and a hammered-tin ceiling.

That backsplash is porcelain, meant to evoke Stoney Lake’s rippled surface.

Heading upstairs reveals the home’s exposed timber frame.

Now for the main bedroom, which faces east for sunrise views. It has a gas fireplace and walks out to a private balcony.

In the four-piece ensuite: two vanities, a heated towel rack and a standing shower overlooking nature.

This spa-like nook is lined with a soaker tub, a gas fireplace and a TV.

There’s also a studio apartment with a full kitchen, a living room and a spiral staircase leading to the main house.

It comes with this bedroom, with a cupola overhead and an ensuite bathroom.

Here’s that ensuite. It’s defined by its floor-to-ceiling Carrara-style porcelain tiling.

Before heading outside, let’s take a quick detour to the steam room and sauna, right by the patio.

Here’s a peek inside.

But, of course, the real fun is outside. This giant stone patio—with a freestanding fire pit, dining space and a hot tub—wraps around the entire house.

Those glass rails were installed recently. The view? Timeless.

This is the two-storey, three-slip boathouse.

Lastly, here’s a look inside the boathouse’s games room, with a two-piece bathroom and vaulted timber ceilings.

