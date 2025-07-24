Inside a secluded $1.9-million Haliburton cottage standing on stilts among the trees

The Place

In 2022, this light-filled mid-century modern cottage on Haliburton’s Drag Lake hit the market for $2.9 million. The rare and remote compound, surrounded by 45 acres of forested land, had plenty of features that made it ideal for a family escape: three bedrooms, one bathroom, a three-season main cabin, a bunkie and more than 760 metres of pristine shoreline.

Now, three years and a housing downturn later, it’s for sale again with a $1-million discount.

Related: Brad Bradford dreams of a sidewalk patio system that actually makes sense

There’s no road access, only arrival by boat, which makes the property feel even more secluded. For Torontonians, it’s about a three-hour drive from downtown—plus the five-minute jaunt across the lake. Algonquin Park is roughly an hour away by car.

Related: $2.5 million for a Rosedale Tudor with a staircase made of curved glass



Advertisement

The Tour

Set high in the trees, the lifted exterior has the design drama of a Scandinavian forest retreat.

The foyer leads to the expansive open-concept layout.

Each room in the house is layered in warm Douglas fir—case in point, the living room.

A reverse view highlights how airy and lofty the building is. Check out those exposed beams on the ceiling and that rustic wood-burning stove on the left.

Tucked just off of the living room is the main bedroom, with a space-saving sliding door for privacy.

Advertisement

The dining area anchors the cottage, with quick access to the wrap-around balcony and views of the lake.

In the kitchen: a gas range, a generous island cooktop, stainless steel finishes that contrast all the warm wood and picture windows that give the chef a view to enjoy.

Here’s that wrap-around balcony, shaded by old oaks and red maples.

The corner edge of the porch offers a single gazing spot for when you’re feeling contemplative.

And finally, here’s the property’s 762 metres of sandy shoreline and dock. There’s enough space here to moor two boats.

Advertisement

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.