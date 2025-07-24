/
1x
Real Estate News

Inside a secluded $1.9-million Haliburton cottage standing on stilts among the trees

The 1,600-square-foot fir-clad property comes with its own beach, bunkie and wrap-around balcony

By Lindsey King| Photography by Colin Faulkner
 | July 24, 2025
Inside a secluded $1.9-million Haliburton cottage standing on stilts among the trees
The Place

In 2022, this light-filled mid-century modern cottage on Haliburton’s Drag Lake hit the market for $2.9 million. The rare and remote compound, surrounded by 45 acres of forested land, had plenty of features that made it ideal for a family escape: three bedrooms, one bathroom, a three-season main cabin, a bunkie and more than 760 metres of pristine shoreline.

Now, three years and a housing downturn later, it’s for sale again with a $1-million discount.

There’s no road access, only arrival by boat, which makes the property feel even more secluded. For Torontonians, it’s about a three-hour drive from downtown—plus the five-minute jaunt across the lake. Algonquin Park is roughly an hour away by car.

The Tour

Set high in the trees, the lifted exterior has the design drama of a Scandinavian forest retreat.

Inside a secluded $1.9-million Haliburton cottage standing on stilts among the trees

The foyer leads to the expansive open-concept layout.

Inside a secluded $1.9-million Haliburton cottage standing on stilts among the trees

Each room in the house is layered in warm Douglas fir—case in point, the living room.

Inside a secluded $1.9-million Haliburton cottage standing on stilts among the trees

A reverse view highlights how airy and lofty the building is. Check out those exposed beams on the ceiling and that rustic wood-burning stove on the left.

Inside a secluded $1.9-million Haliburton cottage standing on stilts among the trees

Tucked just off of the living room is the main bedroom, with a space-saving sliding door for privacy.

Inside a secluded $1.9-million Haliburton cottage standing on stilts among the trees

The dining area anchors the cottage, with quick access to the wrap-around balcony and views of the lake.

Inside a secluded $1.9-million Haliburton cottage standing on stilts among the trees

In the kitchen: a gas range, a generous island cooktop, stainless steel finishes that contrast all the warm wood and picture windows that give the chef a view to enjoy.

Inside a secluded $1.9-million Haliburton cottage standing on stilts among the trees

Here’s that wrap-around balcony, shaded by old oaks and red maples.

Inside a secluded $1.9-million Haliburton cottage standing on stilts among the trees

The corner edge of the porch offers a single gazing spot for when you’re feeling contemplative.

Inside a secluded $1.9-million Haliburton cottage standing on stilts among the trees

And finally, here’s the property’s 762 metres of sandy shoreline and dock. There’s enough space here to moor two boats.

Inside a secluded $1.9-million Haliburton cottage standing on stilts among the trees

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.  

