Condo of the Week: $2.48 million for a rare family-sized downtown suite
Address: 33 Lombard Street, unit 2806
Neighbourhood: Church-Yonge Corridor
Agent: Peggy Molloy, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $2,486,000
The Place
A large, bright space with multiple common areas. Six walkouts take you to a wraparound balcony with views of the lake, the downtown skyline and the Cathedral Church of St. James in the park, where the building gets its name: Spire Lofts.
The History
Spire Lofts was built in 2007, and the sellers purchased five years ago. In that time, they’ve made a number of upgrades, including wood flooring throughout, UV filters for the floor-to-ceiling windows, and new appliances. With the kids grown up, they’re now downsizing.
This place is all about the views. Here’s the living room with its floor-to-ceiling windows:
Same room, different angle, with a view into the breakfast nook:
The dining room has a cool chandelier, and, yep, more views:
Here’s the kitchen, with all those new appliances:
A better look at the breakfast nook:
This is the master bedroom:
It has an ensuite:
And here’s the office next to the master:
Bedroom number two:
And bedroom number three:
The wraparound balcony seems to go on forever:
One more shot of the view:
Big Selling Point
This is a condo large enough for a family, with a space for every requirement. The master suite has a office beside it. On the other side, bedrooms two and three share a family room for play.
Possible Deal Breaker
The combination kitchen, dining room, living room and breakfast nook are all semi-partitioned. In an age of open-concept everything, it seems odd to section these common spaces off.
By the Numbers
• 2,2600 square feet
• $1,994.48 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces