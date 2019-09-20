Condos

Condo of the Week: $2.48 million for a rare family-sized downtown suite

Condo of the Week: $2.48 million for a rare family-sized downtown suite

By | Photography By Jordan Prussky of The Print Market |  

By | Photography By Jordan Prussky of The Print Market |  

Address: 33 Lombard Street, unit 2806
Neighbourhood: Church-Yonge Corridor
Agent: Peggy Molloy, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $2,486,000

The Place

A large, bright space with multiple common areas. Six walkouts take you to a wraparound balcony with views of the lake, the downtown skyline and the Cathedral Church of St. James in the park, where the building gets its name: Spire Lofts.

The History

Spire Lofts was built in 2007, and the sellers purchased five years ago. In that time, they’ve made a number of upgrades, including wood flooring throughout, UV filters for the floor-to-ceiling windows, and new appliances. With the kids grown up, they’re now downsizing.

This place is all about the views. Here’s the living room with its floor-to-ceiling windows:

Same room, different angle, with a view into the breakfast nook:

The dining room has a cool chandelier, and, yep, more views:

Here’s the kitchen, with all those new appliances:

A better look at the breakfast nook:

This is the master bedroom:

It has an ensuite:

And here’s the office next to the master:

Bedroom number two:

And bedroom number three:

The wraparound balcony seems to go on forever:

One more shot of the view:

Big Selling Point

This is a condo large enough for a family, with a space for every requirement. The master suite has a office beside it. On the other side, bedrooms two and three share a family room for play.

Possible Deal Breaker

The combination kitchen, dining room, living room and breakfast nook are all semi-partitioned. In an age of open-concept everything, it seems odd to section these common spaces off.

By the Numbers

• 2,2600 square feet
• $1,994.48 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces

Topics: Condo of the Week

 

Big Stories

City

18 big thinkers take a critical look at the Sidewalk Labs plan

City

Six people are hit by a car each day in Toronto. We know how to fix it, so why don’t we?

Life

The woman with 200 kids

City

Evicted: horror stories from recently ousted renters

City

Greed, betrayal and medical misconduct at North York General

Life

“I grew up black in an all-white family”