Condo of the week: $1 million for a three-storey townhouse loft in the Annex
Address: 483 Dupont Street, unit 118
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Astrid Willemsen, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, brokerage
Price: $1,049,900
The Place
A two-bedroom, three-storey condo that’s part townhouse, part loft, with two balconies and an upper-level terrace.
The History
The Annex Loft Houses were completed in 2011. The sellers bought this unit in 2015 and added a few upgrades, like quieter air conditioning, LED lights, and smart system controls. They’ve decided to pack up and look for a bigger place so they can expand their family.
The kitchen, dining area and sitting room are all on the lower-level:
Here’s a better look at the living space:
The kitchen has a breakfast bar:
There’s storage under the stairs:
The current owners use the second bedroom as a sewing studio:
Here’s the master bedroom:
And the ensuite:
The terrace also has separate storage space:
Big Selling Point
With 11-foot ceilings and window walls on every level, the place gets a ton of natural light.
Possible Deal Breaker
There’s plenty of outdoor space, but the view directly across the street is of a Beer Store, an auto body shop and a few sprawling parking lots. In a few years, things will probably start to look a bit different.
By the Numbers
• 1,370 square feet
• $622.70 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking space