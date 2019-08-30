Condos

Condo of the week: $1 million for a three-storey townhouse loft in the Annex

By | Photography By The Print Company |  

Address: 483 Dupont Street, unit 118
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Astrid Willemsen, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, brokerage
Price: $1,049,900

The Place

A two-bedroom, three-storey condo that’s part townhouse, part loft, with two balconies and an upper-level terrace.

The History

The Annex Loft Houses were completed in 2011. The sellers bought this unit in 2015 and added a few upgrades, like quieter air conditioning, LED lights, and smart system controls. They’ve decided to pack up and look for a bigger place so they can expand their family.

The kitchen, dining area and sitting room are all on the lower-level:

Here’s a better look at the living space:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

There’s storage under the stairs:

The current owners use the second bedroom as a sewing studio:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the ensuite:

The terrace also has separate storage space:

Big Selling Point

With 11-foot ceilings and window walls on every level, the place gets a ton of natural light.

Possible Deal Breaker

There’s plenty of outdoor space, but the view directly across the street is of a Beer Store, an auto body shop and a few sprawling parking lots. In a few years, things will probably start to look a bit different.

By the Numbers

• 1,370 square feet
• $622.70 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking space

Topics: Condo of the Week

 

