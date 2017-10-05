Airbnb of the Week: From $210 per night for a three-bedroom concrete loft in the west end
Address: Geary Avenue
Neighbourhood: Wallace Emerson
Price: $210 per night
The place
An enormous three-bedroom converted loft at Dupont and Dufferin.
The floor is concrete, with a unique pattern. And as one former guest noted: “The place is big enough to park an airplane.”
There’s a cute breakfast nook:
Plus, an island bar:
The couch pulls out into a cozy-looking queen-sized bed:
This bedroom has another queen-sized bed, and a skylight:
There are two more queen-sized beds in this room (and another in a loft):
All three bedrooms share this bathroom:
The history
The unit is owned by a contractor, and managed by his business. He bought it last year, and added a new kitchen and modern furnishings.
Major perks
The space. It’s rare to find a cool loft with enough room to host your own gymnastics competition.
Possible deal breaker
Both the building and the area are very industrial. That said, the street is home to a few gems like The Greater Good brewery and a Dark Horse espresso bar.
By the numbers
• $210 per night
• 10 guests
• 7 beds
• 3 bedrooms
• 1 bathroom