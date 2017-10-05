Airbnb of the Week: From $210 per night for a three-bedroom concrete loft in the west end

Airbnb of the Week: From $210 per night for a three-bedroom concrete loft in the west end

Address: Geary Avenue

Neighbourhood: Wallace Emerson

Price: $210 per night

The place

An enormous three-bedroom converted loft at Dupont and Dufferin.

The floor is concrete, with a unique pattern. And as one former guest noted: “The place is big enough to park an airplane.”

There’s a cute breakfast nook:

Plus, an island bar:

The couch pulls out into a cozy-looking queen-sized bed:

This bedroom has another queen-sized bed, and a skylight:

There are two more queen-sized beds in this room (and another in a loft):

All three bedrooms share this bathroom:

The history

The unit is owned by a contractor, and managed by his business. He bought it last year, and added a new kitchen and modern furnishings.

Major perks

The space. It’s rare to find a cool loft with enough room to host your own gymnastics competition.

Possible deal breaker

Both the building and the area are very industrial. That said, the street is home to a few gems like The Greater Good brewery and a Dark Horse espresso bar.

By the numbers

• $210 per night

• 10 guests

• 7 beds

• 3 bedrooms

• 1 bathroom