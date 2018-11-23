Real Estate

Condo of the Week: $2 million for a two-storey ultra-modern condo in CityPlace

By | Photography By Real Media Inc |  

Address: 8 Telegram Mews, unit 817
Neighbourhood: CityPlace
Agent: Odeen Eccleston, Right At Home Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $1,999,900

The Place

An modern two-storey space loaded with high-end features and smart home appliances. There are two full bedrooms on the second floor and an office on the first, which has a Murphy bed to turn it into a guest room. The finishes are a mix of oak hardwood, marble and tempered glass.

The History

The agent partnered with Lamont Wiltshire of Wiltshire Homes Canada, purchased the unit in 2016, and spent the next few years re-designing the space. They wanted to unlock the high-end potential of the CityPlace condo neighbourhood.

Here’s the living area:

There’s a saltwater aquarium and a bar:

Plus a wine display under the stairs:

There’s a spacious kitchen with a built-in breakfast bar:

Upstairs, there’s another lounge area:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

There’s a second bedroom:

And a second bathroom:

Here’s the office, which doubles as a guest room:

Big Selling Point

The ultra-modern design is really what sets the place apart. Its built-in features include a wine display, two bars, a saltwater aquarium and a sound system. It’s a great space for someone who loves to entertain.

Possible Deal Breaker

There’s no elevator service to the second floor, which would be an issue for anyone with mobility issues.

By the Numbers

• 1,928 square feet
• $1,183.88 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 storeys
• 2 parking spaces
• 2 fireplaces
• 1 aquarium

