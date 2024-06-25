Advertisement
Real Estate

Condo of the Week: $3.2 million for a waterfront unit in a building that generates its own power

The 1,900-square-foot property comes with two bedrooms, fantastic views, amenities to the nines and a private terrace the size of a squash court

By Daniel Reale-Chin
 | June 25, 2024
Condo of the Week: $3.2 million for a waterfront unit in a building that generates its own power

Neighbourhood: East Bayfront Price: $3,200,000 Size: 1,900 square feet Bedrooms: 2+1 Bathrooms: 3 Parking spots: 2 Real estate agent: Kaive Wong, Axon Capital Realty

The place

A two-bedroom, three-bathroom 10th-storey condo on the shores of East Bayfront, one of Toronto’s newest communities. The home comes with two parking spots, smart storage and both south- and east-facing balconies with dazzling views of Lake Ontario and the Toronto Islands. Residents also have access to a suite of amenities including a 24-hour concierge, an outdoor pool and a gym with all the gadgets. It’s within walking distance of Union Station, St. Lawrence Market and the future floating restaurants at Quayside. And motorists are a short drive from the DVP.

The history

This unit lives in the complex known as Aquabella, completed in 2021. The building houses 174 residential suites, a city-owned child care centre and retail at ground level. It also has the distinction of being clad in panels that generate solar power. The current owner, who works in finance, bought the condo pre-construction and made many upgrades, including adding linen space and a large kitchen island. Now they’re putting it on the market.

The tour

None of this existed six years ago.

East Bayfront has some of Toronto's most exciting new architecture.

The front entrance faces east.

This condo unit is currently going for $3.2 million.

Inside, the lobby features several works of art, including the multicoloured Refraction by Dan Menchions and Keith Rushbrook, designed with 40-foot pieces of acrylic.

The lobby's artwork is made of up 40-foot pieces of acrylic.

Now for the unit itself. To the left of the foyer is the full laundry room, with a sink and extra storage.

There's a laundry room with a sink to the left of the entrance.

To the right of the foyer is the main bedroom. It has twin walk-in closets plus an ensuite bathroom, and it overlooks the private terrace (more on that later).

The main bedroom faces south and the private terrace.

Here’s that ensuite. Its limestone vanity is equipped with backlit mirrors. The shower is quartz, and the floors are heated.

The ensuite's double vanity is backlit.

Down the hall is the open-concept dining and living area, with 10-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows with power blinds.

In the living area: 10-foot ceilings.

That’s the Port Lands on the left and Lake Ontario on the right—views that will never be obstructed.

The corner unit faces the lake and the Port Lands to the east.

Here’s a reverse angle of the space.

THere are hardwood floors throughout.

In the kitchen: the fridge, five-burner gas cooktop, convection wall oven and microwave are all Miele.

The appliances here are Miele.

The island conceals a wine fridge and a Miele dishwasher. Up top, it has quartz counters and a double undermount sink with a Hansgrohe faucet.

Note the island wine fridge.

But the real showstopper is the private terrace, which is about the size of a squash court. Future residents could install a grill and a sink.

Yes, this is all private.

Here’s another view from the terrace. Squint and you can see Hanlan’s Point.

The view of the Toronto Islands.

Moving to the seventh floor reveals the shared amenities, of which there are tons. Pictured here is the party room. The kitchen in the background is completely covered in marble.

Here's the shared party room.

Next door is the lounge.

The lounge has a large marble feature wall.

And here’s the pool, accessed via the party room. Note the cabanas.

The shared pool comes with a cabana.

The developers packaged the fitness centre, yoga studio and sauna together.

The full exercise room.

Here’s the sauna.

There's also a sauna down here.

Finally, a Toronto rarity for a unit of this size: two underground parking spots right next to each other.

The unit also comes with two parking spots.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.  

