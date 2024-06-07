Advertisement
Real Estate

Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a townhome laneway unit carved from a converted Riverdale factory

The 1,400-square-foot property comes with a fun zone in the basement, a wood-burning fireplace, a private garage and a rooftop deck

By Lindsey King
 | June 7, 2024
Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a townhome laneway unit carved from a converted Riverdale factory

Neighbourhood: Riverdale Address: 1–40 Ainsworth Road Price: $1,290,000 Size: approximately 1,400 square feet Bedrooms: 2+1 Bathrooms: 2 Parking spots: 1 Maintenance fees: $315 MLS number: E8333384 Real estate agent: Miles Groome, PSR Brokerage

The place

A south-facing two-bedroom, two-bathroom Riverdale townhome condo built out of a converted factory. The home comes with a private garage, Miele appliances and heated floors on the main level. It’s within walking distance of the many businesses in Greektown, Evergreen Brick Works, and both Chester and Pape stations. And motorists are a short drive from the Don Valley Parkway.

The history

The complex that houses this unit was built in the 1920s. Its current owner jokes that the building’s bunker-style construction means it will be around for a thousand years.

The tour

The sage-painted concrete exterior stands at the corner of Ainsworth Road and Thomas McClintock Lane. The many windows see daylight from the south, west and east.

This Riverdale unit is selling for $1.3 million.

There are little nods to the building’s art-deco-era provenance, like these ornate gargoyle fixtures.

Note the art deco gargoyle outside.

The front door opens into a modern kitchen—with 10-foot ceilings—outfitted with custom white-quartz counters, dimmable woven canvas light pendants and high-end Miele appliances, including a steam oven and a speed oven.

Those lights are woven canvas.

A closer look reveals easy-glide drawers and doors with Austrian-designed Blum hinges, a futuristic hood fan, and an induction cooktop with a brushed aluminum backsplash.

The kitchen comes with a futuristic hood fan.

There’s also a mix of exposed and concealed white lacquer cabinet systems, a built-in espresso machine, and built-in speakers.

The appliances here are Miele.

Here’s the step-in pantry, which is tucked beside the fridge.

Don't forget the walk-in pantry.

In the main-floor bathroom: a sculptural sink and a glass shower.

The main floor bathroom is moody.

Then there’s the living space on the second floor, featuring 9-foot-plus ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.

The ceilings in the living room are 10 feet.

A reverse angle highlights the adjacent dining area.

The dining area shares the open concept space.

The exposed ductwork is a nod to the property’s industrial past. That’s a bar cart on the right.

The exposed ductwork is a nod to the home's industrial roots.

The main bedroom, with three sunny windows, also on the second floor.

The main bedroom is on the second floor.

It includes clever built-in closet and drawer systems.

It comes with built-in storage systems.

Here’s the four-piece washroom.

Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a townhome laneway unit carved from a converted Riverdale factory

The third-floor landing serves as a den, lined with a skylight and sliding doors to the private rooftop deck.

The third floor landing serves as a den.

And here’s the second bedroom, which also walks out to the deck.

This bedroom also walks out to the deck.

It’s a big one. The home has no high-rises around to block the sun.

Tons of privacy up here.

Now let’s head down to the basement. Every square inch of the house is used, as seen here with another space-saving study.

A space-saving study in the basement.

And finally, because of its original commercial construction, the suite has a finished basement that’s perfect for lounging and entertaining.

The lounge and entertainment zone.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.

