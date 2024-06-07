Condo of the Week: $1.3 million for a townhome laneway unit carved from a converted Riverdale factory

Neighbourhood: Riverdale Address: 1–40 Ainsworth Road Price: $1,290,000 Size: approximately 1,400 square feet Bedrooms: 2+1 Bathrooms: 2 Parking spots: 1 Maintenance fees: $315 MLS number: E8333384 Real estate agent: Miles Groome, PSR Brokerage

The place

A south-facing two-bedroom, two-bathroom Riverdale townhome condo built out of a converted factory. The home comes with a private garage, Miele appliances and heated floors on the main level. It’s within walking distance of the many businesses in Greektown, Evergreen Brick Works, and both Chester and Pape stations. And motorists are a short drive from the Don Valley Parkway.

The history

The complex that houses this unit was built in the 1920s. Its current owner jokes that the building’s bunker-style construction means it will be around for a thousand years.

The tour

The sage-painted concrete exterior stands at the corner of Ainsworth Road and Thomas McClintock Lane. The many windows see daylight from the south, west and east.

There are little nods to the building’s art-deco-era provenance, like these ornate gargoyle fixtures.

The front door opens into a modern kitchen—with 10-foot ceilings—outfitted with custom white-quartz counters, dimmable woven canvas light pendants and high-end Miele appliances, including a steam oven and a speed oven.

A closer look reveals easy-glide drawers and doors with Austrian-designed Blum hinges, a futuristic hood fan, and an induction cooktop with a brushed aluminum backsplash.

There’s also a mix of exposed and concealed white lacquer cabinet systems, a built-in espresso machine, and built-in speakers.

Here’s the step-in pantry, which is tucked beside the fridge.

In the main-floor bathroom: a sculptural sink and a glass shower.

Then there’s the living space on the second floor, featuring 9-foot-plus ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.

A reverse angle highlights the adjacent dining area.

The exposed ductwork is a nod to the property’s industrial past. That’s a bar cart on the right.

The main bedroom, with three sunny windows, also on the second floor.

It includes clever built-in closet and drawer systems.

Here’s the four-piece washroom.

The third-floor landing serves as a den, lined with a skylight and sliding doors to the private rooftop deck.

And here’s the second bedroom, which also walks out to the deck.

It’s a big one. The home has no high-rises around to block the sun.

Now let’s head down to the basement. Every square inch of the house is used, as seen here with another space-saving study.

And finally, because of its original commercial construction, the suite has a finished basement that’s perfect for lounging and entertaining.

