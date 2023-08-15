Condo of the Week: $1.8 million for an East Bayfront unit with a rooftop pool overlooking the boardwalk

The 1,300-square-foot home comes with 10-foot ceilings, wall-to-wall windows, a walk-in closet and amenities to the nines