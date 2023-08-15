Real Estate

Condo of the Week: $1.8 million for an East Bayfront unit with a rooftop pool overlooking the boardwalk

The 1,300-square-foot home comes with 10-foot ceilings, wall-to-wall windows, a walk-in closet and amenities to the nines

By | Photography By The Richards Group |  

The view of Toronto's always expanding waterfront

Neighbourhood: East Bayfront
Agent: Shane Little, the Richards Group
Price: $1,829,000
Size: 1,343 square feet
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 3
Parking spaces: 1
Maintenance fees: $1,177

The place

A two-bedroom, three-bathroom waterfront unit perched over Lake Ontario with views of the Toronto Islands. Sandwiched between Sherbourne Common and the Parliament Slip, it’s within walking distance of Union Station, the Distillery District, St. Lawrence Market and the future Quayside neighbourhood.

The history

Completed in 2018, the Aqualina condo complex on the built-from-scratch Merchant’s Wharf has been lauded for bringing architectural variety to the waterfront. This unit—one of just four residences on the eighth floor—is a signature suite given its added height and square footage. Realtor Shane Little says the owners, who had moved into the place to downsize from their Beaches property, loved the open-concept floor plan and the views of Toronto Harbour. Now, looking for a new adventure, they’re putting this home-in-the-sky on the market.

The tour

The foyer, flanked by closets and a powder room, leads to the open-concept living space, which has 10-foot ceilings.

The unit's condo complex, Aqualina, has been lauded for its architectural variety

Wall-to-wall windows and sliding doors illuminate the space and give way to a southeast-facing balcony.

This two-bedroom condo unit has a striking view of the Port Lands and the Toronto Islands

Left of the living area is a space for dining.

Each of East Bayfront's condo complexes come with unique design, inside and out

The kitchen features a four-seat island with an induction cooktop as well as a marble hood fan.

The condo's kitchen: with a four-seat marble island and stainless steel appliances

Here’s a closer look at the kitchen, showcasing the built-in AEG oven, custom marble cabinets and ample storage.

A typical Aqualina kitchen

Behind the living room is the main bedroom. It comes with a walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom and a view of the Port Lands revitalization—one of the largest urban green projects in the world.

The main bedroom has a south-facing view

This is the walk-in closet, big enough for two wardrobes.

This Condo of the Week has a walk-in closet

And here’s that ensuite, which has marble-tiled walls, a glass shower and a double vanity.

This Aqualina unit's main ensuite, clad in stone

The second bedroom also has its own bathroom.

This unit's second bedrooms is equipped with a giant window

And here’s that second bathroom.

The second bathroom at this Merchant's Wharf condo

The balcony features an unobstructed waterfront view.

The Aqualina balconies have some of the best views in downtown Toronto

This angle shows off the Port Lands and the expanding boardwalk.

Building amenities, like this chic lounge, are key selling features.

55 Merchant's Wharf also comes with a common lounge

There’s also a library in the common area.

Auqualina's shared library is a special treat

Residents have access to a gym, a steam room, a yoga studio, a whirlpool and this spin room loaded with LeMond bikes.

Aqualina's gym has LeMond bikes

Here’s the weight-training room.

55 Merchant's Wharf's gym

The best place to relax and mingle may be the rooftop infinity pool and garden.

This waterfront condo comes with a sprawling rooftop patio

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].  

