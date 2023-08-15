Condo of the Week: $1.8 million for an East Bayfront unit with a rooftop pool overlooking the boardwalk
The 1,300-square-foot home comes with 10-foot ceilings, wall-to-wall windows, a walk-in closet and amenities to the nines
Neighbourhood: East Bayfront
Agent: Shane Little, the Richards Group
Price: $1,829,000
Size: 1,343 square feet
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 3
Parking spaces: 1
Maintenance fees: $1,177
The place
A two-bedroom, three-bathroom waterfront unit perched over Lake Ontario with views of the Toronto Islands. Sandwiched between Sherbourne Common and the Parliament Slip, it’s within walking distance of Union Station, the Distillery District, St. Lawrence Market and the future Quayside neighbourhood.
The history
Completed in 2018, the Aqualina condo complex on the built-from-scratch Merchant’s Wharf has been lauded for bringing architectural variety to the waterfront. This unit—one of just four residences on the eighth floor—is a signature suite given its added height and square footage. Realtor Shane Little says the owners, who had moved into the place to downsize from their Beaches property, loved the open-concept floor plan and the views of Toronto Harbour. Now, looking for a new adventure, they’re putting this home-in-the-sky on the market.
The tour
The foyer, flanked by closets and a powder room, leads to the open-concept living space, which has 10-foot ceilings.
Wall-to-wall windows and sliding doors illuminate the space and give way to a southeast-facing balcony.
Left of the living area is a space for dining.
The kitchen features a four-seat island with an induction cooktop as well as a marble hood fan.
Here’s a closer look at the kitchen, showcasing the built-in AEG oven, custom marble cabinets and ample storage.
Behind the living room is the main bedroom. It comes with a walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom and a view of the Port Lands revitalization—one of the largest urban green projects in the world.
This is the walk-in closet, big enough for two wardrobes.
And here’s that ensuite, which has marble-tiled walls, a glass shower and a double vanity.
The second bedroom also has its own bathroom.
And here’s that second bathroom.
The balcony features an unobstructed waterfront view.
This angle shows off the Port Lands and the expanding boardwalk.
Building amenities, like this chic lounge, are key selling features.
There’s also a library in the common area.
Residents have access to a gym, a steam room, a yoga studio, a whirlpool and this spin room loaded with LeMond bikes.
Here’s the weight-training room.
The best place to relax and mingle may be the rooftop infinity pool and garden.
