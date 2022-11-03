Condo of the Week: $3 million for a Corktown loft with a 1,000-square-foot party patio

This brand-new home comes with soaring ceilings, spa-like bathrooms, exposed concrete and underground parking

Neighbourhood: Corktown

Price:$2,999,500

Size: 2,216 square feet

Bedrooms: 2+1

Bathrooms: 2

Agent: Brad J. Lamb

The place

A two-plus-one bedroom, two-bathroom loft unit in Corktown. The building is brand new, so the eventual buyers will be the first to live in the space. Shared amenities include an outdoor pool, a lounge and a fitness centre. The unit also comes with an underground parking space and a locker.

Corktown is a fast-growing neighbourhood within walking distance of the Distillery District, Cabbagetown and the Don Valley’s many trails. Already serviced by several buses and streetcars, this historic corner of Toronto will get its own subway station on the coming Ontario Line.

The tour

The main entrance opens up to a sitting area. There’s engineered hardwood flooring throughout.

Just past the entrance is a laundry area and this full bathroom with quartz walls and flooring.

Here’s the open kitchen and dining area, next to a staircase with glass railings.

The kitchen has a built-in wall oven and microwave, a gas cooktop and a quartz waterfall island with built-in electrical. It seats five people.

The living room opens to the second floor, and its huge window walls provide plenty of natural light. The sliding doors lead out to a 1,000-square-foot terrace.

A reverse view from the living room shows the condo’s high ceilings and exposed concrete, as well as the pocket door to the first-floor bedroom, just next to the couch.

And here’s that bedroom, with access to the terrace plus plenty of closet space.

Speaking of the terrace, it’s a brutalist fun zone, with gas and water hookups for cooking and entertaining.

Upstairs is a den that’s currently staged as an office.

The main bedroom is a minimalist vision. It overlooks the terrace, with views of the surrounding neighbourhood.

Here’s the primary ensuite—a jumbo counterpart to the bathroom downstairs—with a double vanity, a soaker tub and a separate walk-in shower.