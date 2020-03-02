Condo of the Week: $3.9 million for a downtown condo with picturesque skyline views

Address: 77 Charles Street West, unit Lp1602

Neighbourhood: University

Agent: Kate Carcone, Keller Williams Realty Centres Luxury Portfolio

Price: $3,900,000

The place

A 2,000-square-foot condo near the University of Toronto. The two-bed, three-bath unit has chic interior finishes and unobstructed skyline views.

The history

In 2012, developer Aspen Ridge completed this 16-storey building near Yorkville, but left most of the units unfinished so that buyers could customize their living space. In 2014, a business owner bought this lower penthouse unit for $2,150,000. He then enlisted Roy Banse of Fluid Living Studio, who designed Boehmer on Ossington, to transform the space into a modern bachelor pad with snazzy lighting fixtures and oak and marble finishes.

The tour

The designer installed a translucent onyx carving in the foyer:

In the living room, there’s a gas fireplace with a marble mantel:

The open-concept 800-square-foot living space has oak floors and 10-foot ceilings:

There are quartz countertops in the kitchen:

The 10-foot concrete columns are covered in mosaic tile:

In the powder room, there’s a black marble countertop and vinyl wallpaper from Élitis:

The designer had this back-lit wall unit installed to display art and memorabilia:

There’s an oak-panelled wall in the bedroom:

The master bathroom has marble floors:

And quartz countertops:

There’s even more marble in the shower:

The seller used the second bedroom as an office:

It has an ensuite bathroom with a marble-tile shower:

Here’s the 300-square-foot south-facing balcony:

Big selling point

The master suite, which has big south-facing windows, oak walls and marble floors. That skyline view is unlikely to change, since U of T and Queen’s Park, both located to the south, have protected green space and heritage buildings that will prevent the construction of monstrous condo towers.

Possible deal breaker

The monthly maintenance fees could cover almost half a year’s tuition at U of T.

By the numbers