What you can get for $4 million(ish)

A snapshot of the GTA housing market

Rosedale

Where: 99 Elm Ave.

What: 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 4,375 square feet

How much: Sold for $4,495,000

Like nearly all Rosedale homes, this one is outwardly traditional. Inside, though, there are modern upgrades, like an oversized eat-in kitchen. The backyard coach house has been converted into a 480-square-foot cabana with slate flooring, a gas fireplace, a wet bar and a two-piece bathroom for pool-partying guests.

Here’s the exterior:

And the cabana:

Yorkville

Where: 12 Macpherson Ave., Townhouse 1

What: 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 4,415 square feet

How much: Sold for $4,290,000

Located inside what used to be a Baptist church, this Yorkville townhouse retains some ecclesiastical interior accents, including large cathedral windows, wooden beams and stairwells, and a pulpit overlooking the main floor dining room. The centrepiece of the unit is a towering, three-storey spiral staircase.

Moore Park

Where: 276 Inglewood Dr.

What: 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3,000 square feet

How much: Sold for $4,350,000

A modern home like this one, built in 2016, stands out in Moore Park, where most properties have a traditional look. The inside matches the outside, with a sleek white kitchen and large windows. The home has a finished basement with a walkout to a spacious back deck, which shares a ­double-sided fireplace with the living room.

Here’s the exterior:

The kitchen:

And an overhead view of the dining area:

Mississauga

Where: 1370 Oak Ln.

What: 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 10,000 square feet, including basement

How much: Sold for $4,575,000

This six-bedroom Mississauga home is immense. Inside, there are two kitchens, one specifically designed for catering (it’s vented, so odours don’t waft into the rest of the home). The finished basement has a wine cellar and an indoor putting range.

Here’s an aerial view:

The living area:

One of the bedrooms:

And the putting green:

King West

Where: 66 Portland St., Penthouse 901

What: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,459 square feet

How much: Sold for $4,585,000

This elaborate penthouse suite on King West has nearly as much outdoor space as it does indoor: 3,200 square feet of tree-lined rooftop terraces, including a barbecue area, an infinity pool and a hot tub. Inside, soaring ceilings and walls of glass let light pour into a large living area that’s begging to be filled with guests.

Here’s the sprawling living area:

The outdoor kitchen:

And the infinity pool: