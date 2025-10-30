After getting priced out of Toronto, this couple found their dream home down the QEW

The buyers: Stella Melo, 30, a business analyst at a bank, and Brian Melo, 33, an automotive refinisher, with their schnauzer mix, Stewart.

The story: In 2020, Stella and Brian purchased a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in Oakville’s Glen Abbey for $448,000. After four years, they were ready for something bigger and closer to Stella’s job downtown. They also wanted two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a precious amenity in Toronto: two parking spots. In October of 2024, they set their budget at $850,000 and began their search.

Option 1: Adelaide Street East near Parliament

Listed at: $899,900 Unsold

The first place Stella and Brian saw was this two-bedroom, two-­bathroom penthouse condo in Moss Park. The location was ­within walking distance of Stella’s office, but that was the only selling point. Its layout was segmented and claustrophobic, which would make hosting family and friends a challenge. On top of that, it came with only one parking spot and was listed $50,000 over their budget. After some tough conversations, the couple realized that they craved space and affordability over convenience and headed back west.

Related: Where to Buy Next—Twelve Toronto neighbourhoods destined for big things

Advertisement

Option 2: Cedarglen Gate near Dundas and Mavis

Listed at: $749,000 Sold for: $727,000

Soon afterward, they looked at this townhouse in Mississauga. It was big, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across two storeys. But they noticed a musky smell the moment they walked in, and things got worse as they toured. The paint was peeling off the walls in the unfinished basement, and one of the bathrooms was filthy. “I knew the place wasn’t going to be pretty, but I didn’t expect it to be that ugly,” Stella says. They thought the asking price and $500 maintenance fees weren’t justified and kept looking.

Related: Six experts wrestle with the future of Toronto’s housing crisis

The Buy: Dunkirk Drive near Rosedale Avenue

Listed at: $729,000 Sold for: $710,000

In January, they went on a blitz in Hamilton, where Stella grew up. This 1940s bungalow had original hardwood floors, curved ceilings and a fenced-in backyard with a patio and a hot tub. It also had two bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as parking for up to six cars. Stella and Brian were smitten. They made an initial offer of $655,000 before settling at $710,000. By April, they had moved in, planted tomatoes and adopted Stewart. “The commute can be tough,” Stella says, “but coming home to this feels amazing.”