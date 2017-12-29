The 10 most popular Sales of the Week of 2017
The 10 most popular Sales of the Week of 2017
This was a wild year for Toronto’s housing market, as new taxes and regulations helped put a damper on 2016’s unbridled enthusiasm for real estate. Throughout it all, we published weekly dispatches about homes that recently sold in the city. Here, the 10 most popular Sales of the Week of 2017.
Some real estate investors make a tidy profit
It sold more than $800,000 over asking, and that was no accident
Never believe the sticker price
A Queen West–adjacent home sells without drama
Some college kids live in dorms; others live in Yorkville
Look inside a house that had 103 showings, 90 open house visitors and 19 offers
In 17 years, after a few upgrades, a 430 per cent price increase
The floor plan is unusual, but the sale price wasn't
A head-turning home makes for a life-changing impulse buy
