Special Advertising Feature
The Independent and Private School Directory Spring 2022
Your guide to finding the right school for your child
Lakefield College School
4391 County Rd. 29, Lakefield, ON | lcs.on.ca
Lakefield College School’s community and approach to educating teenagers is like no other. Students participate in transformative educational experiences designed to engage young leaders to care for and contribute to their communities and the planet. They embrace their individuality within a community made rich by its diversity of backgrounds and perspectives. The school’s waterfront campus—one of the largest among Canadian boarding schools—provides an optimal learning environment, both inside and outdoors, enabling students to thrive.
- Grades
- Grade 9 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Co-educational, Day and boarding school, Liberal arts
- Average Class Size
- 16
- Total enrolment
- 400
- Tuition
- $35,700 (day student) to $65,400 (Canada/US boarding student)
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Please visit the website for more information.
The Sterling Hall School
99 Cartwright Ave. | sterlinghall.com
At SHS, it's understood that young boys experience tremendous growth and change from JK through Grade 8. As a school that specializes in elementary education, SHS supports each boy in developing his interests, character and leadership skills during these formative years. Students will enjoy active, inspired and foundational learning taught by dynamic teachers using proven learning strategies for boys. SHS ensures students are welcomed, challenged and recognized. The Sterling Hall School is where boys belong.
- Grades
- Junior kindergarten to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- All boys
- Average Class Size
- 16 to 18
- Total enrolment
- 321
- Tuition
- $33,400
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Attend a personalized information session with the admissions team. Please visit sterlinghall.com/admissions/inquire for more information and to book a session today.
Metropolitan Preparatory Academy
1 Duncan Mill Rd. | metroprep.com
Metropolitan Preparatory Academy was founded on the idea that educators with the right attitude, providing a supportive yet challenging academic environment, can profoundly impact a student’s life. Since 1982, the school has offered top-quality education, small class sizes and a real-world atmosphere for students in Grades 7 to 12.
- Grades
- Grade 7 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, Co-educational, University prep
- Average Class Size
- 15
- Total enrolment
- 200
- Tuition
- $23,960
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- April 21, 2022: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Please contact the school to book a private tour and a meeting with an admissions representative.
St. Michael’s College School
1515 Bathurst St. | stmichaelscollegeschool.com
Since 1852, St. Michael’s College School has been educating and forming young men in goodness, discipline and knowledge for lives of leadership and service. It is Canada’s only Catholic, Basilian, independent school, educating young men from Grades 7 to 12 in a university-preparatory program. In graduating young men who change the world through lives of faith, character and service, St. Michael’s College School brings integrity, unity and healing to a fractured and uncertain world.
- Grades
- Grade 7 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- All boys, Catholic, Liberal arts
- Average Class Size
- 18 to 22
- Total enrolment
- 1,000
- Tuition
- $21,500
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Please visit stmichaelscollegeschool.com for details.
Montcrest School
658 Broadview Ave. | montcrest.ca
Montcrest School is a welcoming community that specializes in cultivating incredible young people. It believes in small class sizes, unparalleled student-teacher relationships, and that individuality is something to protect, not suppress. The school believes in meeting its students with ideal supports—and perfect challenges—for each age and stage, so they emerge as secure, self-directed young people who excel in academics and life. Simply put, Montcrest helps children become who they’re meant to be.
- Grades
- Junior kindergarten to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- Progressive
- Average Class Size
- 8 to 16
- Total enrolment
- 338
- Tuition
- $28,150 to $45,455
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- April 6, 2022: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (JK, SK, Grade 1)
April 7, 2022: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Junior School)
April 8, 2022: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Middle School)
Bannockburn School
12 Bannockburn Ave. | bannockburn.ca
Bannockburn School is recognized for outstanding academic standards, steadfast commitment to Montessori education and deep respect for the potential in every child. The school’s program offers an enriched curriculum that exceeds provincial standards and nurtures a love of learning. Children flourish in a child-centred community that cultivates independence, imagination and intellect. Every family at Bannockburn is proud to call it home.
- Grades
- Preschool (18 months) to Grade 6
- Type/curriculum
- Co-educational, Montessori
- Average Class Size
- Varies by age
- Total enrolment
- 200
- Tuition
- $17,450 to $26,900
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- April 23, 2022: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (virtual)
WillowWood School
55 Scarsdale Rd. | willowwoodschool.ca
Founded in 1980, WillowWood is an independent school for diverse learners and high achievers. WillowWood has a long tradition of delivering targeted, personal education that considers each student’s needs, inclinations and strengths. This individualized approach ensures that students are able to discover and embrace their strengths, address their weaknesses and maintain their dignity. Classes are small, the atmosphere is warm and the pedagogical approach is holistic.
- Grades
- Grade 1 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, Co-educational, University prep
- Average Class Size
- 10 to 15
- Total enrolment
- 250
- Tuition
- $19,150 to $24,600
- Financial assistance available
- No
- Open House Dates
- March 3, 2022: 2 p.m.
April 7, 2022: 2 p.m.
May 5, 2022: 2 p.m.
Call to book a private tour and meeting (in person or virtual).
Blyth Academy
2660 Yonge St. | blytheducation.com
Blyth Academy is a network of private schools for Grades 4 to 12. With 10 campuses across Ontario (five in the GTA), a live virtual campus (Blyth Academy Orbit) and Ontario’s top online high school (Blyth Academy Online), students have a variety of flexible yet rigorous study options. Small class sizes with dedicated teachers and guidance ensure students receive the attention they need to be successful in university and beyond.
- Grades
- Grade 4 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Co-educational, Elite athletic training available
- Average Class Size
- 12
- Total enrolment
- 700
- Tuition
- Full-year tuition: $19,450 to $23,586
Part-time study options available
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- February 24: 4:30 p.m. (virtual)
March 1: 12 p.m. (virtual)
March 10: 4:30 p.m. (virtual)
Book a private or virtual tour at blytheducation.com.
Unionville Montessori School
4486 16th Ave., Unionville | unionvillemontessori.com
Unionville Montessori seeks to inspire, guide and challenge its students through an advanced curriculum and a wide range of extracurricular enrichments, including comprehensive music and athletics departments. The school provides its students with access to current innovative blended technology through its STEAM lab, design studios, 1:1 device program, 3-D printers, AR/VR and robotics programming. UMS’s dedicated teachers provide a safe, welcoming environment for all needs, including a Gifted and Talented academic program.
- Grades
- Preschool (20 months) to Grade 9
- Type/curriculum
- Montessori kindergarten, Year-ahead elementary, Gifted and Talented program offered, Ontario
curriculum
- Average Class Size
- 18 to 24
- Total enrolment
- 1,000
- Tuition
- $9,050 to $15,750
- Financial assistance available
- No
- Open House Dates
- April 2, 2022: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Canadian College Italy
Lanciano, Italy | canadiancollegeitaly.com
Canadian College Italy is one of Canada’s top private boarding high schools abroad. Parents trust the school for its academic excellence, small class sizes and personalized education. Students choose CCI for the life-changing cultural immersion and its beautiful and historic campus. For nearly 30 years, the school has been empowering students with the confidence, character and skills they need to succeed at the world’s top universities and colleges—and beyond.
- Grades
- Grade 9 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Abroad, Academic, Boarding school,
Co-educational, Semestered and summer school
- Average Class Size
- 10
- Total enrolment
- 50
- Tuition
- €23,500 to €39,000
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Private virtual tours and on-site campus tours are available by appointment. Please email admissions@canadiancollegeitaly.com or call 1-877-272-8907 to book.
Linden School
10 Rosehill Ave. | lindenschool.ca
For almost 30 years, Linden’s holistic approach to girls’ education has offered a unique balance of social and emotional learning with academic achievement. Its award-winning STEM, kindergarten and physical education teachers have been recognized by the prime minister for their transformative teaching styles that empower girls to have more confidence in their abilities. Linden’s inclusive small classes celebrate diversity, and engaging STEAM and athletics programs lead to 100 percent university acceptance.
- Grades
- Junior kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- All girls, Inquiry-based academic
curriculum, University prep
- Average Class Size
- 12
- Total enrolment
- 125
- Tuition
- $26,050 to $33,350
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- April 12, 2022: 5 p.m. (virtual)
Please RSVP at lindenschool.ca/oh or visit lindenschool.ca/virtualtour to book a virtual tour.
Hudson College
21 Ascot Ave. | hudsoncollege.ca
Hudson is a place where you can be yourself. The Lower School emphasizes foundational skills in math, language and science, while interweaving the arts and character education. The Upper School’s three-semester system allows students to focus on fewer courses and access support during daily study periods. With balanced academics, wide-ranging extracurriculars, smaller classes and a community that reflects the diversity of Toronto, Hudson challenges students to develop their unique strengths.
- Grades
- Junior kindergarten to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, Co-educational
- Average Class Size
- 16 to 20
- Total enrolment
- 420
- Tuition
- $18,240
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Visit hudsoncollege.ca/openhouse for details; after-school tours available.
Northmount School
26 Mallard Rd. | northmount.com
Northmount is a Catholic independent boys preparatory school (JK to Grade 8) with a supportive, nurturing environment and highly committed staff. The school recognizes that the parents are the boys’ first teachers, partnering with parents and students to establish a rich and vibrant community life. Northmount helps each student reach his full potential, emphasizing academic excellence, character development, values and service, which leads to a meaningful, balanced and fulfilling life.
- Grades
- Junior kindergarten to Grade 8
- Type/curriculum
- All boys, Catholic
- Average Class Size
- 12 to 18
- Total enrolment
- 145
- Tuition
- $19,600 to $23,900
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- March 1, 2022
April 20, 2022
St. Mildred's-Lightbourn School
1080 Linbrook Rd., Oakville | smls.on.ca
St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School has a proud history of educational excellence for girls and young women. From day one, the school has been a pioneer in women’s education, delivering a well-rounded curriculum of rigorous academic studies, global citizenship, competitive sport, healthy active living and community service. The tradition of inspiring and empowering women continues to be the hallmark of St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School today.
- Grades
- Preschool to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- All girls
- Average Class Size
- Varies
- Total enrolment
- 565
- Tuition
- $21,000 to $31,065
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Please visit smls.on.ca/apply/visit-smls for more information.
Vega Academy
498-700 Lawrence Ave. W | vegaacademy.ca
Vega Academy is a private secondary school that offers in-class and live online courses. It offers personalized teaching, an interactive and engaging learning environment to ensure that each student reaches their highest potential. The strong math program is the centre of STEM, using ALEKS, a math AI tool. The school provides customized academic support and rich co-curricular activities, including Leadership Passport, to build a foundation for significance at university and beyond.
- Grades
- Grade 9 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, Student-centred and inquiry-based learning, University prep
- Average Class Size
- 12
- Total enrolment
- 50
- Tuition
- $11,200 to $21,500
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Please call 647-730-5566 or email
admission@vegaacademy.ca for an appointment.
Trafalgar Castle School
401 Reynolds St., Whitby | trafalgarcastle.ca
Located in Whitby, Ontario, Trafalgar Castle School has been educating girls since 1874 within a warm and progressive community that offers exceptional academics and prepares young women to make a difference in the world. Trafalgar is a place like no other. By challenging their minds, strengthening their voices and nurturing their hearts, the school prepares girls for life through innovative programming and authentic learning experiences amidst a community of care and support.
- Grades
- Grade 4 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- All girls, Day and boarding school
- Average Class Size
- 16 to 20
- Total enrolment
- 240
- Tuition
- $26,125 to $70,625
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Visit trafalgarcastle.ca/admissions for more information.
Rosseau Lake College
1967 Bright St., Rosseau | rosseaulakecollege.com
Rosseau Lake College offers a boarding and day-school experience that is unparalleled in Canada. The lakefront setting in the Muskoka region is the foundation of an innovative academic program that challenges students through the highest standard of a rigorous, experiential outdoor curriculum. The small school environment ensures authentic relationships and an inclusive community, and the expert staff nurture students to be thoughtful, balanced, adventurous and creative individuals.
- Grades
- Grade 6 to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, Experiential outdoor learning
- Average Class Size
- 15
- Total enrolment
- 120
- Tuition
- $22,700 to $66,300
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Please call the school at 705-732-4351 or email
admissions@rosseaulakecollege.com to book an
appointment.
TMS
Lower School: 8569 Bayview Ave.; Upper School: 500 Elgin Mills Rd. | tmsschool.ca
Founded in 1961, TMS is a leading, accredited independent school in Richmond Hill, Ontario, that offers a uniquely designed framework combining the Montessori (toddler to Grade 6) and International Baccalaureate (Grades 7 to 12) programs. The co-ed student population of over 825 thrives in academics while developing the life-changing mindsets of entrepreneurial thinking, positivity and resilience that build a foundation for significance both in university and in life.
- Grades
- Toddler (18 months) to Grade 12
- Type/curriculum
- Co-educational, International Baccalaureate, Montessori
- Average Class Size
- Varies
- Total enrolment
- 825
- Tuition
- $19,950 to $32,700
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Please visit the website for more information.
Delano Academy
200 Racco Pkwy., Vaughan; 2600 Major Mackenzie Dr., maple | delanoacademy.com
Delano Academy is committed to providing a progressive, student-centred education of the highest standards. Founded on four pillars, Delano provides balanced values in arts, athletics, academics and community. The school values the potential of each student and encourages them to become inquirers, risk-takers and caring world changers. Delano captivates learning by doing, exploring and imagineering. With its STE[A]M culture, the environment is rich and meaningful.
- Grades
- Preschool to Grade 3 (North Maple campus)
Kindergarten to Grade 12 (Thornhill campus)
- Type/curriculum
- Co-educational, Gifted program offered, International Baccalaureate
- Average Class Size
- 16
- Total enrolment
- 120 (Thornhill campus);
65 (North Maple campus)
- Tuition
- $16,800 to $22,500
- Financial assistance available
- No
- Open House Dates
- By appointment only.
J. Addison School
2 Valleywood Dr., Markham | jaddisonschool.com
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, J. Addison School is in the high-tech capital city of Markham, Ontario, and has earned a reputation as one of Canada’s premier private boarding schools with spacious classrooms, dormitories and state-of-the-art facilities. The school endeavours to provide an inclusive environment that fosters intelligence, creativity and innovation, where students are inspired to reach new academic heights and propelled to become independent, confident, compassionate and responsible tomorrow's thinkers.
- Grades
- Junior kindergarten to Grade 12 (Thornhill campus)
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, Co-educational
- Average Class Size
- 15
- Total enrolment
- 250 to 300
- Tuition
- From $15,800
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- Currently virtual and by appointment only.
Holy Name of Mary College School
2241 Mississauga Rd., Mississauga | holynameofmarycollegeschool.com
Set on a picturesque seven-acre setting in Mississauga, Ontario, Holy Name of Mary College School empowers young women to transform the world through intellectual curiosity and personal growth as grounded in the Catholic traditions of the Felician Sisters and Basilian Fathers. HNMCS provides a high-achieving university-preparatory program and is committed to preparing young women to meet the challenges and uncertainties of a constantly changing global future with a good moral compass.
- Grades
- Grade 5 to Grade 12 (Thornhill campus)
- Type/curriculum
- Academic, All girls
- Average Class Size
- 16
- Total enrolment
- 205
- Tuition
- $19,995
- Financial assistance available
- Yes
- Open House Dates
- April 23, 2022: 10 a.m.