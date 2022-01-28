The Independent and Private School Directory Spring 2022

4391 County Rd. 29, Lakefield, ON | lcs.on.ca

Lakefield College School’s community and approach to educating teenagers is like no other. Students participate in transformative educational experiences designed to engage young leaders to care for and contribute to their communities and the planet. They embrace their individuality within a community made rich by its diversity of backgrounds and perspectives. The school’s waterfront campus—one of the largest among Canadian boarding schools—provides an optimal learning environment, both inside and outdoors, enabling students to thrive.