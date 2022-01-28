The Independent and Private School Directory Spring 2022

Special Advertising Feature

Lakefield College School

4391 County Rd. 29, Lakefield, ON | lcs.on.ca

Lakefield College School’s community and approach to educating teenagers is like no other. Students participate in transformative educational experiences designed to engage young leaders to care for and contribute to their communities and the planet. They embrace their individuality within a community made rich by its diversity of backgrounds and perspectives. The school’s waterfront campus—one of the largest among Canadian boarding schools—provides an optimal learning environment, both inside and outdoors, enabling students to thrive.

Grades
Grade 9 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Co-educational, Day and boarding school, Liberal arts
Average Class Size
16
Total enrolment
400
Tuition
$35,700 (day student) to $65,400 (Canada/US boarding student)
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Please visit the website for more information.

The Sterling Hall School

99 Cartwright Ave. | sterlinghall.com

At SHS, it's understood that young boys experience tremendous growth and change from JK through Grade 8. As a school that specializes in elementary education, SHS supports each boy in developing his interests, character and leadership skills during these formative years. Students will enjoy active, inspired and foundational learning taught by dynamic teachers using proven learning strategies for boys. SHS ensures students are welcomed, challenged and recognized. The Sterling Hall School is where boys belong.

Grades
Junior kindergarten to Grade 8
Type/curriculum
All boys
Average Class Size
16 to 18
Total enrolment
321
Tuition
$33,400
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Attend a personalized information session with the admissions team. Please visit sterlinghall.com/admissions/inquire for more information and to book a session today.

Metropolitan Preparatory Academy

1 Duncan Mill Rd. | metroprep.com

Metropolitan Preparatory Academy was founded on the idea that educators with the right attitude, providing a supportive yet challenging academic environment, can profoundly impact a student’s life. Since 1982, the school has offered top-quality education, small class sizes and a real-world atmosphere for students in Grades 7 to 12.

Grades
Grade 7 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, Co-educational, University prep
Average Class Size
15
Total enrolment
200
Tuition
$23,960
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
April 21, 2022: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Please contact the school to book a private tour and a meeting with an admissions representative.

St. Michael’s College School

1515 Bathurst St. | stmichaelscollegeschool.com

Since 1852, St. Michael’s College School has been educating and forming young men in goodness, discipline and knowledge for lives of leadership and service. It is Canada’s only Catholic, Basilian, independent school, educating young men from Grades 7 to 12 in a university-preparatory program. In graduating young men who change the world through lives of faith, character and service, St. Michael’s College School brings integrity, unity and healing to a fractured and uncertain world.

Grades
Grade 7 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
All boys, Catholic, Liberal arts
Average Class Size
18 to 22
Total enrolment
1,000
Tuition
$21,500
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Please visit stmichaelscollegeschool.com for details.

Montcrest School

658 Broadview Ave. | montcrest.ca

Montcrest School is a welcoming community that specializes in cultivating incredible young people. It believes in small class sizes, unparalleled student-teacher relationships, and that individuality is something to protect, not suppress. The school believes in meeting its students with ideal supports—and perfect challenges—for each age and stage, so they emerge as secure, self-directed young people who excel in academics and life. Simply put, Montcrest helps children become who they’re meant to be.

Grades
Junior kindergarten to Grade 8
Type/curriculum
Progressive
Average Class Size
8 to 16
Total enrolment
338
Tuition
$28,150 to $45,455
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
April 6, 2022: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (JK, SK, Grade 1)
April 7, 2022: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Junior School)
April 8, 2022: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Middle School)

Bannockburn School

12 Bannockburn Ave. | bannockburn.ca

Bannockburn School is recognized for outstanding academic standards, steadfast commitment to Montessori education and deep respect for the potential in every child. The school’s program offers an enriched curriculum that exceeds provincial standards and nurtures a love of learning. Children flourish in a child-centred community that cultivates independence, imagination and intellect. Every family at Bannockburn is proud to call it home.

Grades
Preschool (18 months) to Grade 6
Type/curriculum
Co-educational, Montessori
Average Class Size
Varies by age
Total enrolment
200
Tuition
$17,450 to $26,900
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
April 23, 2022: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (virtual)

WillowWood School

55 Scarsdale Rd. | willowwoodschool.ca

Founded in 1980, WillowWood is an independent school for diverse learners and high achievers. WillowWood has a long tradition of delivering targeted, personal education that considers each student’s needs, inclinations and strengths. This individualized approach ensures that students are able to discover and embrace their strengths, address their weaknesses and maintain their dignity. Classes are small, the atmosphere is warm and the pedagogical approach is holistic.

Grades
Grade 1 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, Co-educational, University prep
Average Class Size
10 to 15
Total enrolment
250
Tuition
$19,150 to $24,600
Financial assistance available
No
Open House Dates
March 3, 2022: 2 p.m.
April 7, 2022: 2 p.m.
May 5, 2022: 2 p.m.
Call to book a private tour and meeting (in person or virtual).

Blyth Academy

2660 Yonge St. | blytheducation.com

Blyth Academy is a network of private schools for Grades 4 to 12. With 10 campuses across Ontario (five in the GTA), a live virtual campus (Blyth Academy Orbit) and Ontario’s top online high school (Blyth Academy Online), students have a variety of flexible yet rigorous study options. Small class sizes with dedicated teachers and guidance ensure students receive the attention they need to be successful in university and beyond.

Grades
Grade 4 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Co-educational, Elite athletic training available
Average Class Size
12
Total enrolment
700
Tuition
Full-year tuition: $19,450 to $23,586
Part-time study options available
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
February 24: 4:30 p.m. (virtual)
March 1: 12 p.m. (virtual)
March 10: 4:30 p.m. (virtual)
Book a private or virtual tour at blytheducation.com.

Unionville Montessori School

4486 16th Ave., Unionville | unionvillemontessori.com

Unionville Montessori seeks to inspire, guide and challenge its students through an advanced curriculum and a wide range of extracurricular enrichments, including comprehensive music and athletics departments. The school provides its students with access to current innovative blended technology through its STEAM lab, design studios, 1:1 device program, 3-D printers, AR/VR and robotics programming. UMS’s dedicated teachers provide a safe, welcoming environment for all needs, including a Gifted and Talented academic program.

Grades
Preschool (20 months) to Grade 9
Type/curriculum
Montessori kindergarten, Year-ahead elementary, Gifted and Talented program offered, Ontario
curriculum
Average Class Size
18 to 24
Total enrolment
1,000
Tuition
$9,050 to $15,750
Financial assistance available
No
Open House Dates
April 2, 2022: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Canadian College Italy

Lanciano, Italy | canadiancollegeitaly.com

Canadian College Italy is one of Canada’s top private boarding high schools abroad. Parents trust the school for its academic excellence, small class sizes and personalized education. Students choose CCI for the life-changing cultural immersion and its beautiful and historic campus. For nearly 30 years, the school has been empowering students with the confidence, character and skills they need to succeed at the world’s top universities and colleges—and beyond.

Grades
Grade 9 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Abroad, Academic, Boarding school,
Co-educational, Semestered and summer school
Average Class Size
10
Total enrolment
50
Tuition
€23,500 to €39,000
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Private virtual tours and on-site campus tours are available by appointment. Please email admissions@canadiancollegeitaly.com or call 1-877-272-8907 to book.

Linden School

10 Rosehill Ave. | lindenschool.ca

For almost 30 years, Linden’s holistic approach to girls’ education has offered a unique balance of social and emotional learning with academic achievement. Its award-winning STEM, kindergarten and physical education teachers have been recognized by the prime minister for their transformative teaching styles that empower girls to have more confidence in their abilities. Linden’s inclusive small classes celebrate diversity, and engaging STEAM and athletics programs lead to 100 percent university acceptance.

Grades
Junior kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
All girls, Inquiry-based academic
curriculum, University prep
Average Class Size
12
Total enrolment
125
Tuition
$26,050 to $33,350
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
April 12, 2022: 5 p.m. (virtual)
Please RSVP at lindenschool.ca/oh or visit lindenschool.ca/virtualtour to book a virtual tour.

Hudson College

21 Ascot Ave. | hudsoncollege.ca

Hudson is a place where you can be yourself. The Lower School emphasizes foundational skills in math, language and science, while interweaving the arts and character education. The Upper School’s three-semester system allows students to focus on fewer courses and access support during daily study periods. With balanced academics, wide-ranging extracurriculars, smaller classes and a community that reflects the diversity of Toronto, Hudson challenges students to develop their unique strengths.

Grades
Junior kindergarten to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, Co-educational
Average Class Size
16 to 20
Total enrolment
420
Tuition
$18,240
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Visit hudsoncollege.ca/openhouse for details; after-school tours available.

Northmount School

26 Mallard Rd. | northmount.com

Northmount is a Catholic independent boys preparatory school (JK to Grade 8) with a supportive, nurturing environment and highly committed staff. The school recognizes that the parents are the boys’ first teachers, partnering with parents and students to establish a rich and vibrant community life. Northmount helps each student reach his full potential, emphasizing academic excellence, character development, values and service, which leads to a meaningful, balanced and fulfilling life.

Grades
Junior kindergarten to Grade 8
Type/curriculum
All boys, Catholic
Average Class Size
12 to 18
Total enrolment
145
Tuition
$19,600 to $23,900
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
March 1, 2022
April 20, 2022

St. Mildred's-Lightbourn School

1080 Linbrook Rd., Oakville | smls.on.ca

St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School has a proud history of educational excellence for girls and young women. From day one, the school has been a pioneer in women’s education, delivering a well-rounded curriculum of rigorous academic studies, global citizenship, competitive sport, healthy active living and community service. The tradition of inspiring and empowering women continues to be the hallmark of St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School today.

Grades
Preschool to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
All girls
Average Class Size
Varies
Total enrolment
565
Tuition
$21,000 to $31,065
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Please visit smls.on.ca/apply/visit-smls for more information.

Vega Academy

498-700 Lawrence Ave. W | vegaacademy.ca

Vega Academy is a private secondary school that offers in-class and live online courses. It offers personalized teaching, an interactive and engaging learning environment to ensure that each student reaches their highest potential. The strong math program is the centre of STEM, using ALEKS, a math AI tool. The school provides customized academic support and rich co-curricular activities, including Leadership Passport, to build a foundation for significance at university and beyond.

Grades
Grade 9 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, Student-centred and inquiry-based learning, University prep
Average Class Size
12
Total enrolment
50
Tuition
$11,200 to $21,500
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Please call 647-730-5566 or email
admission@vegaacademy.ca for an appointment.

Trafalgar Castle School

401 Reynolds St., Whitby | trafalgarcastle.ca

Located in Whitby, Ontario, Trafalgar Castle School has been educating girls since 1874 within a warm and progressive community that offers exceptional academics and prepares young women to make a difference in the world. Trafalgar is a place like no other. By challenging their minds, strengthening their voices and nurturing their hearts, the school prepares girls for life through innovative programming and authentic learning experiences amidst a community of care and support.

Grades
Grade 4 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
All girls, Day and boarding school
Average Class Size
16 to 20
Total enrolment
240
Tuition
$26,125 to $70,625
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Visit trafalgarcastle.ca/admissions for more information.

Rosseau Lake College

1967 Bright St., Rosseau | rosseaulakecollege.com

Rosseau Lake College offers a boarding and day-school experience that is unparalleled in Canada. The lakefront setting in the Muskoka region is the foundation of an innovative academic program that challenges students through the highest standard of a rigorous, experiential outdoor curriculum. The small school environment ensures authentic relationships and an inclusive community, and the expert staff nurture students to be thoughtful, balanced, adventurous and creative individuals.

Grades
Grade 6 to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Academic, Experiential outdoor learning
Average Class Size
15
Total enrolment
120
Tuition
$22,700 to $66,300
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Please call the school at 705-732-4351 or email
admissions@rosseaulakecollege.com to book an
appointment.

TMS

Lower School: 8569 Bayview Ave.; Upper School: 500 Elgin Mills Rd. | tmsschool.ca

Founded in 1961, TMS is a leading, accredited independent school in Richmond Hill, Ontario, that offers a uniquely designed framework combining the Montessori (toddler to Grade 6) and International Baccalaureate (Grades 7 to 12) programs. The co-ed student population of over 825 thrives in academics while developing the life-changing mindsets of entrepreneurial thinking, positivity and resilience that build a foundation for significance both in university and in life.

Grades
Toddler (18 months) to Grade 12
Type/curriculum
Co-educational, International Baccalaureate, Montessori
Average Class Size
Varies
Total enrolment
825
Tuition
$19,950 to $32,700
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Please visit the website for more information.

Delano Academy

200 Racco Pkwy., Vaughan; 2600 Major Mackenzie Dr., maple | delanoacademy.com

Delano Academy is committed to providing a progressive, student-centred education of the highest standards. Founded on four pillars, Delano provides balanced values in arts, athletics, academics and community. The school values the potential of each student and encourages them to become inquirers, risk-takers and caring world changers. Delano captivates learning by doing, exploring and imagineering. With its STE[A]M culture, the environment is rich and meaningful.

Grades
Preschool to Grade 3 (North Maple campus)
Kindergarten to Grade 12 (Thornhill campus)
Type/curriculum
Co-educational, Gifted program offered, International Baccalaureate
Average Class Size
16
Total enrolment
120 (Thornhill campus);
65 (North Maple campus)
Tuition
$16,800 to $22,500
Financial assistance available
No
Open House Dates
By appointment only.

J. Addison School

2 Valleywood Dr., Markham | jaddisonschool.com

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, J. Addison School is in the high-tech capital city of Markham, Ontario, and has earned a reputation as one of Canada’s premier private boarding schools with spacious classrooms, dormitories and state-of-the-art facilities. The school endeavours to provide an inclusive environment that fosters intelligence, creativity and innovation, where students are inspired to reach new academic heights and propelled to become independent, confident, compassionate and responsible tomorrow's thinkers.

Grades
Junior kindergarten to Grade 12 (Thornhill campus)
Type/curriculum
Academic, Co-educational
Average Class Size
15
Total enrolment
250 to 300
Tuition
From $15,800
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
Currently virtual and by appointment only.

Holy Name of Mary College School

2241 Mississauga Rd., Mississauga | holynameofmarycollegeschool.com

Set on a picturesque seven-acre setting in Mississauga, Ontario, Holy Name of Mary College School empowers young women to transform the world through intellectual curiosity and personal growth as grounded in the Catholic traditions of the Felician Sisters and Basilian Fathers. HNMCS provides a high-achieving university-preparatory program and is committed to preparing young women to meet the challenges and uncertainties of a constantly changing global future with a good moral compass.

Grades
Grade 5 to Grade 12 (Thornhill campus)
Type/curriculum
Academic, All girls
Average Class Size
16
Total enrolment
205
Tuition
$19,995
Financial assistance available
Yes
Open House Dates
April 23, 2022: 10 a.m.
 

