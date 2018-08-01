Everybody knows that Toronto is one of the best places to live in the world. But where’s the best place to live in Toronto? To figure that out, we ranked all of the city's neighbourhoods, measuring everything from housing to transit to diversity. Click the button below to see our list, or pick your own priorities to generate a custom ranking suited to your needs.

In 1970, a handful of Bloor West Village business owners, wary of losing customers to suburban shopping malls, banded together to create Canada’s first BIA. Outside their shops, they hung string lights, planted flowers and laid the groundwork for what has, almost 50 years later, become Toronto’s top neighbourhood. For residents, it’s the perfect Goldilocks district: bustling but cloistered from downtown, hip but not as precious as Roncesvalles, classy but not as pricy as Baby Point. It scores well in virtually every metric: it’s safe and accessible (Jane and Runnymede stations are nearby), and its charming old homes are relatively affordable (you can still get one for less than $1 million). The main drag is more quaint than happening, but trendy Bloor and Dundas West bars and restaurants are just a short walk away, as are a number of highly ranked schools and, of course, the sprawling High Park.

(Includes parts of Greektown, East Chinatown and Riverside)

Few homes offer a better—or more expensive—view of Toronto than those on the lip of Riverdale Park East, this lush ’hood’s majestic centrepiece, with soccer fields, tennis courts, a track and a swimming pool. Riverdalers are obsessed with their turf, and for good reason: there are buzzy restaurants along Bloor, shopping deals galore on Gerrard and great schools, both public (Withrow Avenue) and private (Montcrest). Residents may have recently fumed about never-ending shoots for the film It at a decrepit mansion on Pape, but most of the area’s semis are quiet, well kept and clown free.

(Includes parts of Davisville)

This neighbourhood is a bit of mess right now thanks to Crosstown construction along Eglinton. But come 2021, when the LRT is complete, that headache will become one of Mount Pleasant East’s biggest draws. Affluent young parents love the area, not least because of strong schools like Maurice Cody and Sunnybrook, and a ridiculously low crime rate. Plus, the district has copious health services and highly active residents. There’s easy access to the Yonge subway line and cute boutiques along Mount Pleasant. If there’s one knock, it’s a lack of green space—though a stroll through the cemetery is one of the most peaceful sojourns in the city.

(Includes parts of Greektown)

It's been a rough year for the Danforth. But in the face of tragedy, the resilient community has doubled down on what makes it special: vibrant streets, delicious food and a tight-knit population. Locals come from all income levels and live in a mix of second-floor apartments and modest houses that are still within reach for the average Torontonian. The area’s main draw may be its proximity to five subway stations, including Pape, the proposed terminus of a potential relief line (we can dream, right?).

(Includes parts of Wanless Park and Teddington Park)

First, the bad news: Lawrence Park North is a major trek from downtown. The good news: it’s healthy and wealthy—37 per cent of households earn more than $200,000 (no wonder homes easily go for more than $2 million). The area is populated by affluent families seeking safe streets and A-grade schools like Bedford Park and Blessed Sacrament. It is, essentially, a suburb—residents have to hop in their Audis to get anything beyond basic groceries.

(Includes parts of Summerhill)

Rosedale evokes a certain archetype: high rollers who own mega-mansions, frequent golf and tennis clubs, and send their children to elite private schools like Branksome Hall. The stats bear that out, but they also suggest an evolving community: 50 per cent of the area’s residents now live in condos and high-rise apartment towers, taking advantage of local perks like easy access to the subway and the leafy Rosedale Valley. The neighbourhood falls behind on crime (burglars can’t resist the lure of jewellery-filled estates), and it’s lacking in shopping and entertainment options, but that’s nothing a short jaunt to Yorkville can’t fix.

This mostly residential area borders Danforth and North Riverdale and offers many of the same benefits as its cousins: great food, instant transit access and stellar views of the core, at least from the houses and apartment towers that overlook the Don Valley. It also has its own perks (a plethora of doctors’ offices, clinics and mental health services) and pitfalls (a low rate of home ownership and a decrease in year-over-year housing prices). The score suffers from a dearth of public space, but a five-minute walk to Riverdale Park can easily solve that problem.

(Includes parts of West Queen West)

Trinity Bellwoods park—the pooch-packed hipster haven at the heart of this neighbourhood—is the area’s main draw. Just like the park, the neighbourhood is filled with a young, childless and diverse cohort of Frisbee-flinging day drinkers. It’s also overflowing with everything they love: homey coffee shops, cute stationery stores and beloved dive bars. The safety quotient could be better—there’s a high number of assaults, vehicle thefts and robberies—but that hasn’t stopped house prices from soaring 10 per cent year over year.

There are few better places in Toronto to raise a family than Leaside Bennington. Local schools like Leaside High rank well; the kid-friendly Science Centre, Sky Zone and Evergreen Brick Works are minutes away; and a sprawling retail district offers all the unglamorous big-box stores—Sobeys, Best Buy, Home Depot, a sparkling new Costco—that parents rely on. The area has a high level of house ownership, and residents get an excellent return on investment, with seven per cent year-over-year house price increases. But it has its flaws: the subways are a trek and the dining options are few (though carnivores make pilgrimages to Adamson Barbecue).

(Includes parts of Deer Park)

Many well-to-do condo dwellers skip over CityPlace and Liberty Village in favour of Yonge St. Clair, a midtown hub where 62 per cent of residents live in luxury high-rises. It’s clear why: the area is a superstar for transit (it has three subway stops) and green space (the nearby forested ravines). As the condo-dwelling population gets older, they’ll appreciate the area’s proximity to the city’s most prestigious schools, including De La Salle, St. Michael’s College and Upper Canada College.

As the neighbourhood’s benchmark home price careens over $1 million, buying into the Beaches isn’t cheap. But those who live there find it’s worth the price of admission. The housing stock is gorgeous and quaint, and the lively Queen Street strip is lined with cafés and homey restaurants. The streets slope gently down to the lakeshore, where many of them dead-end at Kew-Balmy Beach, a strip of sand that teems with sun-seekers in the warmer months and transforms into an outdoor sculpture garden in the winter. And the area is super-kid-friendly, with a low crime rate and great public schools (Kew Beach Junior Public School has excellent EQAO scores and a reputation to match).

(Includes parts of Bickford Park, Seaton Village and Koreatown)

This downtown pocket offers two neighbourhoods in one. The north end abuts Bloor West, home to newer arrivals like Kinton Ramen, Barrio Coreano and Basecamp, a rock-climbing gym in an old porn theatre. At the southern border is Little Italy, whose culinary bucket list includes Bar Raval, Woodlot and Doma. Considering that the area is nestled so nicely between two of Toronto’s most active commercial strips, Palmerston’s real estate is surprisingly affordable, with an average benchmark price just slightly more than $700,000.

(Includes parts of Ledbury Park and Caribou Park)

Wealthy homeowners have a lot to like here: Avenue Road, the neighbourhood’s main commercial artery, is home to both the Pusateri’s flagship store and Havergal College, one of the city’s most prestigious private girls’ schools. There are plenty of public amenities to go around, including an idyllic ravine system with tennis courts, public gardens and jogging paths. And Bathurst Street is the city’s main Jewish retail strip, where locals nosh on Gryfe’s bagels and kvetch about the mid-rise condo development happening in the neighbourhood.

From the street, Cabbagetown looks like a living museum of Victorian Toronto, with many homes appearing exactly as they did in the 19th century. For a low-rise district, it has a high concentration of restaurants, from ordinary pubs to top-notch spots like Kingyo Izakaya and F’Amelia. Abundant green space is a plus: follow any street far enough east and you’ll wind up at Riverdale Farm, where the resident cows and chickens have been delighting children since the 1970s.

(Includes parts of Davisville)

South of the rapidly developing Yonge-Eglinton nexus, Mount Pleasant West is a prime location for younger Torontonians looking for an urban lifestyle without the hassles and expenses of living downtown. The apartment stock here is plentiful, with the majority of housing in buildings of five storeys or more. The area is one of the city’s safer spots, with few reported thefts or assaults. Excellent schools like Northern Secondary and North Toronto Collegiate make the neighbourhood a fine place to raise a family—assuming you can find a condo large enough, or an increasingly rare single-family home. There are plenty of bars and restaurants along Eglinton, and with a subway station in easy walking distance, it’s easy to escape to other parts of the city.

Danforth-East York

(Includes parts of Greektown, Pape Village and Woodbine Heights)

Greektown, one of the tightest-knit communities in Toronto, has something for everyone. There’s lush nature to the north (the Don Valley), reliable medical care to the east (Michael Garron Hospital), a library in the centre (S. Walter Stewart) and a plethora of sturdy, mid-century semis that are ideal for families looking to put down roots. The neighbourhood is blissfully walkable, which means residents can—nay, must—pub-crawl their way from the Only Cafe to the Wren in 10 minutes flat.

(Includes parts of Chaplin Estates)

In the past few years, Yonge and Eg has transformed from a quiet intersection into the de facto Las Vegas of midtown, with dozens of skyscraping condos and scores of excellent dining options. Not in the condo market? Real estate prices have dipped four per cent year over year, so now may be a rare opportunity to consider buying a house on one of the neighbourhood’s many lush, shady residential streets. Off the well-trodden Yonge Street path, Eglinton Park offers nature lovers nine hectares of sports fields, a wading pool and—for the civic-history geeks among us—a couple of lost rivers.

(Includes parts of Lambton Mills)

Kingsway south is the epitome of location, location, location. It’s bookended by the Humber River and Mimico Creek, with easy access to the Bloor subway line, as well as lively pedestrian strips on Bloor Street to the south and Dundas to the north. This is one of the few neighbourhoods in the city where you’ll be able to score a sizable detached home for less than $1 million, and more than 80 per cent of Kingsway South dwellers own their homes outright. The neighbourhood isn’t exactly a culinary destination, but aspiring Meghan Markles can still get their fix of posh noshes during high tea at the nearby Old Mill inn.

(Includes parts of Bracondale Hill)

For the perfect mix of private space and public amenities, it’s hard to do better than Wychwood. It’s best known for its namesake, Wychwood Park, that dreamy gated hideaway of gorgeous Arts and Crafts homes and the gentle trickle of Taddle Creek. But the neighbourhood is also a community hub, encompassing Artscape Wychwood Barns and busy stretches of Ossington and St. Clair West. It’s stacked with daycare and health facilities, and has excellent walkability and superb transit access, but none of these amenities come cheap: the average house price in Wychwood exceeds $1.2 million, making the area covetable but unaffordable.

(Includes parts of the Financial District)

This slim sliver of real estate spans Front to Bloor and University to Yonge, so you can bet your clacking heels it’s a corporate commuter’s paradise. It has outrageously good walkability and transit access—131 TTC stops—abundant grocery stores, all manner of health care and nearly 500 after-work watering (and eating) holes. It’s ideal for young condo buyers who want to walk to work, but less suited to growing families looking for a backyard and a picket fence.

(Includes parts of the University of Toronto, Huron Sussex and Harbord Village)

The east side of this downtown neighbourhood is cluttered with U of T residences, lecture halls, cheap noodle houses and, along University Avenue, a lineup of the finest hospitals in Canada. Cross Spadina, however, and you’ll find a family-friendly paradise of shady streets, handsome semis and regular neighbourhood block parties. The dining options are more sophisticated on the west end, too: Harbord Street is home to some of the best restaurants in the city, including Café Cancan, Piano Piano, Rasa and Yasu.

(Includes parts of Pape Village and Todmorden Village)

in a sleepy enclave tucked just south of Todmorden Village and the Don Valley, this ’hood is super-safe, its schools rank highly, and a solid mid-century semi is gettable for under $900,000. Residents report a strong sense of community, which is undoubtedly a result of their proximity to Coxwell Ravine Park, where people can picnic and dogs can roam as nature intended: off-leash.

(Includes West Bend)

Scoot a bit north of cherry blossom country and you’ll find still more gorgeous green space: Lithuania Park, home to one of the city’s best tobogganing hills, and Ravina Gardens, a pre–World War I hockey arena now converted to baseball diamonds and beloved by neighbourhood schoolchildren. And speaking of higher learning, this catchment contains Humberside Collegiate and Runnymede Junior and Senior Public School, two schools highly ranked by the Fraser Institute. Crime is low, especially theft, and the neighbourhood is home to excellent restaurants.

(Includes parts of Yorkville and Seaton Village)

The Annex, that lovable mishmash of student bars, coffee shops, yoga studios and the chasm that was once Honest Ed’s (RIP), has one of the most eclectic populations in the city; residents include the mayor, Margaret Atwood and thousands of students. It has excellent transit access and medical care, and a healthy dose of grocery options. And now for the downsides: an average house price of $1.2 million skews on the unaffordable side of the street, and the crime rate could be lower.

(Includes parts of South Hill and Rathnelly)

It’s hard to find a cooler piece of urban real estate than a Gothic revival castle, much less a Gothic revival castle with an escape room. Still, there’s more to this neighbourhood than its namesake. It’s a walkable, low-crime area with ample medical care and solid schools; perks include Tarragon Theatre, Spadina Museum and Anthony Rose’s restaurant empire on Dupont.

(Includes parts of the Upper Beaches and Beach Hill)

Families priced out of the Beaches might try scooting a few blocks north, to the charming neighbourhood sandwiched between Kingston Road and Gerrard. They’ll find a collection of diverse housing options, from high-rise apartment towers to classic Toronto semis. There’s plenty of friendly green space—mostly in the form of cute corner parkettes with splash pads and off-leash dog areas—and a cluster of cozy cafés and shops on Kingston Road, including local favourite the Beech Tree.

(Includes parts of Sunnyside)

With easy access to the Queensway, the nearby St. Joseph’s Hospital and a healthy helping of green space, this neighbourhood is like catnip for young, working families. (They make up more than half of the area’s population.) The year-over-year spike in real estate prices—14 per cent—underscores exactly how covetable this spot is. Transit and grocery options leave something to be desired, but it’s hard to care when the utopian expanse of High Park is at your doorstep.

(Includes parts of Regal Heights and Northcliffe Village)

Corso Italia is a dazzling example of how new Canadians have shaped Toronto. More than 80 per cent of neighbourhood residents are first- or second-generation immigrants, and they’ve built up a diverse and boisterous community. The average house costs a relatively reasonable $737,400; many are detached homes and bungalows that buyers can top up with second-floor additions as their families grow. And, of course, food options abound, with fresh markets, retro Italian trattorias and some of the city’s best gelato at La Paloma.

(Includes parts of Corktown)

The bulk of housing in Moss Park consists of rental apartments. But the neighbourhood also an unlikely draw for buyers—especially new condo buyers—with prices rising a healthy six per cent year over year and about a third of residents owning their own homes. Why? Sky-high walk and transit scores and a spitting distance to downtown. It’s a little rougher than its east end neighbours, but ideally placed, with easy access to restaurants, mental-health services, Artscape Youngplace, George Brown’s campus and the many pleasures of the east end.

(Includes parts of Lawrence Heights and Glen Long)

The name says it all: retail offerings in this area are nothing to shake a Zara bag at. Aside from the mall, affordable homes make Yorkdale-Glen Park a promising draw, along with plentiful medical care, accessible transit and a robust sense of community (probably from all those mall hangs). The only deterrents: it’s a trek from downtown, even with its ample TTC access, and crime rates could be lower.

(Includes parts of Lytton Park, Allenby and Sherwood Park)

This old-money enclave contains abundant ravines, manicured parks, deep lots and homes in all of the covetable early-20th-century styles—Tudor revival, English cottage, Georgian. The main demographics are boomers and families, making this area idyllic but sleepy (even the Yonge Street retail strip is anemic). The walk and transit scores are middling, but the residents are still highly active, taking advantage of the plush park system for running and cycling.

(Includes Church and Wellesley Village)

Come summertime, the Church-Wellesley Village a destination for revellers from across town, packed with rainbows, parades and bare bodies. But the people who live in this neighbourhood know that it's is perennially partying. It’s one of Toronto’s buzziest, busiest ’hoods, with hundreds of bars and restaurants along with venues like Massey Hall and the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatres. Over the past few decades, new high-rise condos have replaced the old Victorian housing stock, and two-thirds of locals are renters who've been priced out of ownership.

(Includes parts of Harwood and Little Malta)

The railroad-bound Junction was famously dry until 2001, when its century-long prohibition was lifted. Since then, trendy breweries, bars and bakeries have replaced the abattoirs and factories, and the once-affordable homes now regularly sell for $1 million. The hipster-friendly ’hood has earned multiple write-ups in the New York Times—even Diane Keaton went antiquing there between premieres at TIFF—but it’s still missing some of the basics: it lacks direct subway access (buses only), medical facilities and top-tier schools.

(Includes parts of West Queen West)

Given the name, it’s no surprise that this neighbourhood’s most common native tongue, after English, is Portuguese. The influx of Iberian immigrants has been replaced by a new cohort: yuppies. They’re attracted by the juxtaposition of quiet residential streets with ultra-cool bars (The Lockhart, Uncle Mikey’s, the Drake Hotel). Little Portugal’s popularity among the about-to-have-children set has inflated housing prices by 10 per cent in the past year, and although property taxes might soon be going up, at least the locals will be saving on gas: two-thirds of the residents walk, bike or commute to work.

(Includes parts of the Fashion District, Entertainment District, Old Toronto, the Distillery District, Canary District and East Bayfront)

There are as many cranes on the waterfront skyline as there are clubs on King West. Over the past five years, more than 20,000 people have moved into this fledgling ’hood, a growth of some 52 per cent. Restaurants, shops and gyms opened quickly to meet demand, but only recently have community facilities begun to catch up, with two new schools and a rec centre scheduled to open in CityPlace. With the exception of a few cottages on the Island, this is a mostly house-free zone. But the neighbourhood has plenty to attract young professionals who are keen to ditch their cars and live, work and play in a skybox. And it’s only getting better: the new King Street Pilot serves as an ersatz subway extension, and the planned Rail Deck Park will add greenery that doesn’t require a ferry trip.

At less than a square kilometre in size, Blake-Jones is one of Toronto’s tiniest neighbourhoods. Smaller still is the Pocket, a charming clutch of cul-de-sacs, accessible only by Jones Street and lined with gorgeous updated Victorians. Pocket dwellers are super-keeners: they host regular block parties and potlucks, and even planted Toronto’s largest urban orchard. Outside the Pocket, however, a stark income inequality emerges: housing prices soar well over $1 million, but the average resident only earns around $48,000, and one-quarter of Blake Jones residents live below the poverty line. This neighbourhood is evenly divided between first-, second- and third-generation Canadians, with many of the majority of new arrivals hailing from India, China and Greece.

(Includes parts of Leslieville and Little India)

In 2001, it was possible to score one of Greenwood-Coxwell’s bay-and-gable homes for under $200,000. Today, prices have skyrocketed north of a million dollars. Serviced by two subway stops, two streetcar lines and 22 elementary and secondary schools, this neighbourhood is designed around young families, who love Monarch Park, with its outdoor pool and skating rink, as well as the colourful Gerrard Indian Bazaar, made up 125 South Asian shops importing specialty groceries and vibrant fabrics.

(Includes parts of Hoggs Hollow, St. Andrews, Wanless Park and Teddington Park)

The city’s elite continues to lust over Bridle Path real estate — Drake’s 21,000-square foot mansion should be finished any day now. One per centers appreciate the area’s gigantic lots (many of them larger than three acres in size), which provide ultimate privacy behind their gilded fences. With more than half of the neighbourhood’s residents netting salaries over $300,000, locals aren’t bothered by the less-than-stellar TTC service, preferring their Jaguars and Lambos to the Rocket. Poor transit and walk scores aside, the neighbourhood has excellent healthcare, a sprawling park system and some of the city’s best private schools.

(Includes parts of Parkdale)

Even as Toronto’s market cools, Roncesvalles continue to sizzle: housing prices have increased almost 14 per cent since last year, as flippers convert multi-unit Edwardian houses back into impressive single family homes. For commuters, it’s a dream, with a wealth of transit options (three streetcar lines and a subway stop) and the Gardiner a two-minute drive away. You can find just about anything along Roncey, from a $300 Le Creuset Dutch oven to bulk AstroTurf, and groceries range from Loblaws to green grocers to fancy fishmongers. And with dozens of restaurants, cafés and bars, there’s enough nightlife to rival the Ossington strip.

(Includes parts of Baldwin Village and Alexandra Park)

It’s easy to get anywhere from Kensington by food, bike or transit. But why leave? On an average night, you’ll find live music at Poetry Jazz Cafe, mescal tastings at El Rey and fine dining at Grey Gardens. For such a tiny pocket, it has the most grocery options in the city, including affordable Chinese grocers and specialty stores like Sanagan’s Meat Locker. And from May to October, Pedestrian Sundays giving residents a chance to peruse vintage clothing stores, sample some kombucha and join a drum circle or two. Of course, no neighbourhood is perfect. Crime rates are high, and the housing prices, while relatively reasonable by city standards at around $700,000, are too expensive for most locals, with only a third of residents owning their own homes.

(Includes parts of Sunnylea, Thompson Orchard and Norseman Heights)

For families seeking suburban living in the city, Stonegate-Queensway is the dream: lots are wide, large bungalows are well-kept, and houses sell for under $1 million. But those who rely on transit might want to keep away: the best bet is Mimico Station, where the GO train takes commuters on a breezy 17-minute ride to Union Station. The dining and entertainment options are limited, but the area has a fantastic network of parks surrounding Mimico Creek, including Jeff Healey Park with has two outdoor tennis courts, a baseball diamond and bike trails.

Forest Hill is a pricey place to live, with an average house selling for $1.5 million. But there are good reasons to put down roots: low crime rates, great entertainment options and easy access to the subway. For those keeping score, the north side of the neighbourhood slightly edges out the south, with better access to grocery shopping, more diverse housing options and slightly more affordable home prices. It could use more public green space, but cyclists, runners and walkers can use the Beltline Trail to access nearby parks and ravines.

(Includes parts of the Upper Beaches and Beach Hill)

The patch of land between Greenwood and Coxwell neighbourhood is home to a politically engaged and affluent population. Housing is a nice mix of single and semi-detached homes, and mid-rise apartments. Current residents are seeing their values rise steadily year over year, but the $1.1-million benchmark price makes it difficult for newcomers to break in. The local public schools, Bowmore and Monarch Park, are solid, and there are a smattering of public parks in the area—though Woodbine Beach is your best bet for fun and sun.

Forest Hillers are tight-knit, traditional, and always ready to fight to protect their neighbourhood, whether the threats are McMansions or dog poop. One of the most exclusive neighbourhoods in Toronto, it's also one of the least affordable, though the average price of a home ($1.54 million) has actually gone down a smidge in the last year. Among its draws: a blissfully low crime rate and has some of the best public and private schools in the city, including Upper Canada College and Forest Hill Collegiate (Drake's alma mater before Degrassi).

This tiny pocket in the city's northwest corner was originally a Victorian village; you can still see an old stone farmhouse—built in 1833 for the town magistrate—on Jason Road. Some 200 years later, the hood is an affordable, diverse and quiet place to live. While it lacks entertainment, transit access and walkability, it's green and idyllic, bordered by the Humber River, and West Humber Parkland and Summerlea Park.

(Includes parts of Woodbine Heights)

This small pocket between Woodbine and Main is low on crime and high on home ownership. The houses are mostly single-family semis, and the quiet streets are suited to cyclists, pedestrians and commuters. Taylor Creek Park is one of prettiest green spaces east of the Don Valley, with wildlife, mature forests, fire pits, picnic sites and 57 bike trails.

(Includes parts of Eatonville, Burnhamthorpe and Six Points)

This massive stretch in Etobicoke is growing rapidly, adding new jobs and lots of condos. Housing affordability is middle of the road here—most residents live in apartments—but prices are stable. The area is better suited to drivers than cyclists or commuters, given the proximity of multiple highways, and the crime rate and entertainment options leave something to be desired. There is, however, one feature that few other neighbourhoods in Toronto enjoy: an IKEA.

(Includes parts of Bloordale Gardens)

A small, affluent community on the western edge of the city, Markland Wood isn't particularly walkable, and the entertainment options leave something to be desired. But the families who live there come for the quiet streets, low crime rates and great schools, including St. Clement, one of the Fraser Institute's highest-ranked spots. While there are some small parks in the neighbourhood, the big draw is nearby Centennial Park, a massive green space that includes a ski hill, BMX bike park, baseball diamonds and more.

(Includes parts of Bloorcourt Village and Brockton Village)

Often outshone by its fancier neighbours—Roncesvalles, Little Portugal—Dufferin Grove is super-walkable, flush with great schools, and packed with restaurants. You can head to the Drake Commissary for brunch, swing by the Burdock for a show, and consume plates of fresh pasta at Sugo. The crime rates could be lower, and so could housing prices: they've risen 10 per cent year over year, and only 39 per cent of residents can afford to buy in the area.

(Includes parts of Treffan Court)

Just east of downtown, the formerly ragged ’hood has transformed into a diverse and thriving mixed-income community. Condo developers are snatching up tracts all over the place, and while prices climbed nearly six per cent over the last year, it's still possible to snag a home for $689,900—well below the city average. Public and private investments in Regent Park have funded fantastic recreational facilities, including athletic grounds financed by MLSE, which include a basketball court, hockey rink, running track and Toronto's best public pool.

(Includes parts of the Junction Triangle, Davenport and Bloorcourt Village)

(Includes parts of Old Mill and Warren Park)

(Includes parts of Smythe Park and Roselands)

(Includes parts of Humber Bay and Humber Bay Shores)

(Includes parts of Glen Agar, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne Manor and Thorncrest Village)

(Includes parts of Chestnut Hills)

(Includes parts of Richmond Park and Royal York Gardens)

(Includes parts of Liberty Village)

(Includes parts of Liberty Village and King West)

(Includes parts of Carleton Village)

(Includes parts of Northcliffe Village, Five Points and St. Clair West Village)

(Includes parts of North Park)

(Includes parts of Winston Park and Ancaster)

(Includes parts of Jane and Finch)

(Includes parts of Wilson Heights)

(Includes parts of Armour Heights)

(Includes parts of Steeles Corners)

(Includes parts of Steeles Corners)

(Includes parts of Leslieville, East Chinatown, the Studio District and the Port Lands)

(Includes parts of Flemingdon Park)

(Includes parts of Graydon Hall and York Heights)

(Includes parts of Silver Hills)

(Includes parts of Parkway Forest)

(Includes parts of Corinthian, Clarks Corners and Chester Le)

(Includes parts of Shawnee Park)

(Includes parts of Leacock and Wishing Well Acres)

(Includes parts of McGregor Park)

(Includes parts of Midland Park)

(Includes parts of Treverton Park)

(Includes parts of Golden Mile and Scarborough Junction)

(Includes parts of Parma Court)

(Includes parts of Topham Park and Woodbine Gardens)

(Includes parts of Fallingbrook)

(Includes parts of Brimley, White Haven and C.D. Farquharson)

(Includes parts of Ben Jungle and Golfdale Gardens)

Includes parts of Middlefield, Brimley Forest, Richmond Park, Rosewood and Iroquois

(Includes parts of Port Royal, Armdale, Browns Corners and Goldhawk)

(Includes parts of Curran Hall)

(Includes parts of Brookside, Hillside and Dean Park)

(Includes parts of Port Union)

(Includes parts of Manse Valley)

(Includes parts of Scarborough Village)