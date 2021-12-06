Helping ensure you get the quality healthcare you need and deserve
Ontariohealthregulators.ca is the go-to place for Ontarians to find information about regulated health professionals
Every day, we make several decisions. The cumulative stress associated with all the decisions we make, both large and small, adds up—a phenomenon known as decision fatigue. Healthcare choices weigh particularly heavy, especially during a pandemic.
Imagine a busy mom like Claudia. Finding the right health professionals to care for her family’s varying needs is tough. A mother of two young children, Claudia is her family’s primary healthcare decision-maker. She’s taken on the responsibility of managing her 70-year-old dad’s healthcare needs, too. At the top of Claudia’s to-do list: find a speech language pathologist for her four-year-old, a new dentist for her father and a physiotherapist for her own back pain.
But with a handful of recommendations from friends (and friends of friends) and several websites with different information, Claudia feels overwhelmed. The only thing she knows for sure is that she needs to find professionals she can trust.
Fortunately, there’s a helpful tool to make these decisions easier and to help give her peace of mind—the Ontario Health Regulators website: ontariohealthregulators.ca.
In Ontario, more than 400,000 health professionals are regulated by organizations called colleges. While they are called colleges, these organizations are not schools. Instead, they exist to protect the public’s right to competent, safe and ethical care. To practise as a regulated health professional in Ontario, the practitioner must be registered with the appropriate college. Professionals regulated by these colleges include doctors, nurses, dietitians, massage therapists, optometrists, psychologists and—good news for Claudia—speech language pathologists, dentists and physiotherapists.
Among their responsibilities, regulatory colleges:
- set requirements for becoming a regulated health professional;
- run programs to help ensure professionals’ knowledge is up-to-date;
- maintain public registers of who is eligible to practise the profession;
- set and enforce standards and rules to help ensure Ontarians receive competent, safe and ethical care; and
- receive and investigate complaints from the public, and, when necessary, discipline practitioners who fall short of the standard of care.
The ontariohealthregulators.ca website is a helpful tool to ease your decision making. From a single place, Claudia can:
- access the public registers of Ontario’s 26 regulatory health colleges to ensure that any professionals she’s considering are authorized to practise and registered in good standing. Claudia can also find information such as where the professional works, their contact information, languages they speak and whether they have any disciplinary findings against them.
- learn more about patients’ rights when receiving care/service from a regulated health professional.
- find information on how regulators can help with a concern or complaint.
Making decisions may not always be easy, especially when it comes to healthcare for you and your loved ones. To reduce decision fatigue, be like Claudia, and visit ontariohealthregulators.ca.