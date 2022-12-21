Why Kingston is the perfect romantic weekend escape

Only a few hours from Toronto, K-Town’s renowned history, architecture and culinary offerings make for a fun winter getaway

There are few things as delicious as a weekend getaway for two. It offers a chance to leave everyday life behind, explore the delights of a new city and, of course, connect with the person you love. With its historic streetscapes, award-winning culinary scene and gorgeous waterfront vistas, Kingston is the perfect spot for a romantic winter escape.



To help you plan, we’ve come up with an incomparable itinerary for a whirlwind romantic visit.

Arrival

Settle in with cozy accommodations

Start the weekend off right by checking in for a stay at Kingston’s luxurious Frontenac Club, a boutique hotel offering modern rooms in a gorgeous old limestone building. If a traditional bed and breakfast is more your style, check out The Secret Garden Inn or The Rosemount Inn, both nestled in Sydenham Ward, the city’s oldest neighbourhood.

Day 1

Early morning: breakfast at Northside Espresso +Kitchen

The owners of this downtown favourite found their inspiration in Melbourne’s famous café culture. Their avo smash—made with a whole avocado—has to be seen to be believed, and tastes as good as it looks. Staples like eggs Benedict, French toast and scrambled eggs also get a delicious Down Under makeover. Many consider Melbourne to be the coffee capital of the world, and once you try a cup at Northside, you’ll understand why.

Mid-morning and lunch: galleries and gourmet sandwiches at the Juniper Cafe

After breakfast, take a stroll along the water to the Tett Centre, which houses a collection of arts organizations in a 19th-century brewery and distillery. There are multiple galleries, a dance studio and even an instrument library where you can browse over a thousand musical instruments. Finish off your visit with a trip to the Juniper Cafe on the main floor, where you can enjoy one of their incredible sandwiches—or just sit back with a glass of wine or beer if you’re still full from breakfast.

Afternoon: relax with Nordic saunas and cocktails

Spend the afternoon in the Frontenac Club’s courtyard, indulging in a Stoked + Chill session, guided by the Stoked Sauna Co. Alternate between the custom-built saunas and cool off by the fire pit. Finish off the afternoon indoors with hand-crafted cocktails at The Bank, the Frontenac Club’s restaurant.

Dinner: five-course fondue menu at the Secret Garden Inn

What better way to spend a long winter evening than nestled by the fireplace of an authentic Victorian inn with a locally sourced fondue dinner ? The Secret Garden’s renowned fondue menu offers a selection of cheeses, meats and desserts, or you can choose from their vegan menu.

Day 2

Late morning: brunch on the water at AquaTerra

Enjoy a sleep in, then set out to fuel up for the day. With its prime location on Kingston’s waterfront, AquaTerra offers stunning views of the point where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River. Watch the boats come and go as you linger over mouth-watering Belgian waffles or a croque madame. The winter-themed cocktail list pairs well with almost anything, though it’s hard to pass up their take on the classics—like the absinthe-infused Death in the Afternoon.

Afternoon: hands-on workshop at 4Cats Arts Studio

Explore your artsy side by getting creative at a 4Cats Arts Studio workshop. Work together on a fun project together like a miniature sculpture or a painting—it’ll be a great keepsake reminding you of this wonderful weekend away. If making art isn’t your thing, try a matinée at The Screening Room, an independent theatre with a vintage vibe.

Dinner: Chez Piggy, a Kingston must

One of Kingston’s most popular fine dining destinations for more than 40 years, Chez Piggy has been a mainstay of the city’s gastronomy scene, and it’s easy to see why. With its historic location, vibrant atmosphere and extensive wine list, The Pig (as it’s affectionately known) is the perfect spot for an intimate dinner for two.

Evening: skating at Springer Market Square

Pack your skates because there’s nothing more Canadian than capping off a romantic weekend together with skating under the stars. There’s even an adjacent BeaverTails location for an iconic Canadian post-skating snack.



There’s always something happening in Kingston so make sure you check out what’s on while you’re visiting. And mark your calendars for the return of Kingstonlicious in mid-January—when you’ll find sumptuous prix fixe menus for unbeatable prices at some of the city’s best restaurants.

Check out visitkingston.ca to plan your next weekend escape.