At Glen Oro farm, you get all the joys of nature plus a few little luxuries for city slickers

What: Glen Oro Farm

How much: starting at $350 per night for two guests

Where: Oro-Medonte, 145 km from Toronto

Nearby attractions: Bass Lake Provincial Park and Lake Simcoe are both about a 15-minute drive

Before the pandemic, the 200-acre family-run Glen Oro Farm had a couple of cabins for rent, but it wasn’t a major local attraction just yet. That summer, retreat co-owners and brothers Luke William Sedgwick and Phil Saila upgraded their lodgings to attract city slickers by adding geometric canvas tents and clear-top domes.

Today, the farm provides a welcome refuge from city life. “We want people to immerse themselves in the pleasures of the forest,” says Sedgwick. “We want to give guests an appreciation for what life is like without Wi-Fi—waking up, listening to birds, slowing things down.” The experience of staying at Glen Oro is as eco-conscious as it is luxurious. All units have composting toilets, and the domes are heated using pellet stoves, which burn compressed off-cuts from lumber mills. But visitors can also arrange for additional comforts, like a private chef for dinner or takeout in biodegradable containers from Eclectic Café, in Orillia.

The eco-retreat has clear-top tents designed for stargazing:

There’s an outdoor microspa with a cedar-barrel sauna and a cold-plunge tub for a quick refresh:

The property backs onto a Simcoe County public forest:

In July, the owners added larger domes, called Galaxygazers, which fit two king beds and can accommodate up to four guests:

The farm also operates as an equestrian facility: