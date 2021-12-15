What went down at the TL Insider x Quartz Co. salon on the future of fashion
In early December,
Toronto Life Insider brought together the city’s foremost fashion thought leaders for a contemporary salon at the sleek new pop-up store in Yorkdale Shopping Centre. The dinner, which included a lively roundtable discussion, was hosted by Ken Hunt, president and publisher at St. Joseph Communications, and Jean-Philippe Robert, CEO of Quartz Co. Quartz Co.
The evening took its inspiration from intellectual salons that were all the rage in 18th-century Paris, when the brightest thinkers would gather to discuss and debate the pertinent issues of their time.
During a welcome cocktail reception sponsored by
guests, including CAFA president Vicky Milner, television journalist Glen Baxter, Ren Vodka Hello Canada editor-in-chief Alison Eastwood and Toronto Life editor-in-chief Sarah Fulford mingled over canapés while browsing the selection of winter jackets, shoes and accessories from Quartz Co. and . Want Les Essentiels
After introductions from Hunt and Robert, guests took their seats at a long table for a spirited dinner conversation moderated by Donna Bishop, creator and host of Fashion Talks. The evening’s topics included sustainability in fashion, the evolution of retail, and the innovations that will change shopping forever.
Bishop opened the conversation with Francis Guindon, VP of marketing at Quartz Co., who discussed omnichannel marketing and ‘phigital’ experiences, which are a blend of in-person and virtual customer touch-points with a brand.
The conversation then steered to Zoe Innanen, fashion product marketing specialist at Harry Rosen, and Sophia Sidiropoulos, fashion office coordinator at Holt Renfrew, who described how department stores have navigated the pandemic’s retail challenges, and how they used the bleak period when brick-and-mortar stores were closed to drive innovation and push experimentation. The department stores launched e-commerce and also introduced QR codes on the shop floor for a seamless transition between IRL and digital shopping experiences.
Bernadette Morra, editor-in-chief of
FASHION Magazine, chimed in on the importance of retail stores as a space for transformative experiences, which Quartz Co. CEO Robert whole-heartedly agreed to, while also emphasizing the importance of being on the cutting-edge of sustainability and offering products that last.
Rounding out the discussion, Gina Yoo, founder of white-glove styling and shopping service Mannr, represented the forefront of digital innovation in the room, explaining how brands need to reach customers where they are, while on-air personality Lisa Kisber emphasized advocating for the value within every product. “There’s a customer out there for every product,” she added.
At the end of the evening, guests worked their way around the store, trying on Quartz Co.’s latest collection of puffers and winter parkas and admiring the selection of fine leather accessories while also enthusiastically continuing their dinner conversations on the future of the industry.
The Quartz Co. pop-up will be running at Yorkdale Shopping Centre until January 2022.
571130 SS3_5971 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_5971-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_5971.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_5971.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638989930","focal_length":"26","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_5971/ ss3_5971 0 0
571133 SS3_5995 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_5995-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_5995.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_5995.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638990267","focal_length":"28","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_5995/ ss3_5995 0 0
571134 SS3_6000 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6000-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6000.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6000.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638990339","focal_length":"32","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6000/ ss3_6000 0 0
571135 SS3_6002 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6002-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6002.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6002.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638990349","focal_length":"70","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6002/ ss3_6002 0 0
571137 SS3_6014 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6014-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6014.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6014.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638990497","focal_length":"34","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6014/ ss3_6014 0 0
571138 SS3_6025 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6025-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6025.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6025.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638990638","focal_length":"62","iso":"2500","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6025/ ss3_6025 0 0
571139 SS3_6068 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6068-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6068.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6068.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638992009","focal_length":"24","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6068/ ss3_6068 0 0
571140 SS3_6086 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6086-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6086.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6086.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638992197","focal_length":"66","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6086/ ss3_6086 0 0
571141 SS3_6100 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6100-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6100.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6100.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638992334","focal_length":"24","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6100/ ss3_6100 0 0
571142 SS3_6113 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6113-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6113.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6113.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638992402","focal_length":"38","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6113/ ss3_6113 0 0
571143 SS3_6118 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6118-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6118.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6118.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638992587","focal_length":"66","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6118/ ss3_6118 0 0
571144 SS3_6120 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6120-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6120.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6120.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638992595","focal_length":"70","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6120/ ss3_6120 0 0
571145 SS3_6137 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6137-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6137.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6137.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638992882","focal_length":"70","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6137/ ss3_6137 0 0
571147 SS3_6155 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6155-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6155.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6155.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638993117","focal_length":"27","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6155/ ss3_6155 0 0
571158 SS3_6264 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6264-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6264.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6264.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638995171","focal_length":"48","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.016666666666667"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6264/ ss3_6264 0 0
571148 SS3_6160 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6160-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6160.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6160.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638993148","focal_length":"44","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6160/ ss3_6160 0 0
571150 SS3_6166 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6166-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6166.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6166.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638993276","focal_length":"70","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6166/ ss3_6166 0 0
571151 SS3_6168 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6168-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6168.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6168.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638993491","focal_length":"60","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6168/ ss3_6168 0 0
571152 SS3_6177 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6177-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6177.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6177.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"5.6","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638993687","focal_length":"70","iso":"2000","shutter_speed":"0.033333333333333"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6177/ ss3_6177 0 0
571153 SS3_6181 https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6181-150x150.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6181.jpg https://torontolife.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SS3_6181.jpg 3000 2000 {"aperture":"2.8","camera":"NIKON D5","created_timestamp":"1638993863","focal_length":"24","iso":"4000","shutter_speed":"0.016666666666667"} https://torontolife.com/insider/what-went-down-at-the-tl-insider-x-quartz-co-salon-on-the-future-of-fashion/slide/ss3_6181/ ss3_6181 0 0