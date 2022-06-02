Just some of the events TL Insiders can look forward to in June

Just some of the events TL Insiders can look forward to in June

Toronto is feeling electric again, as the city gets back its groove with live music, fantastic new restaurants and a busy festival season in sight. Last month, members enjoyed a stacked lineup of insider events and programming, including a Fireside Chat with Nextdoor, front-of-the-line access to TEDxToronto’s RENEW series, and the first Best Restaurants event at Evergreen Brick Works in three years. This month, we’ve got just as much (if not more) in store for Insiders, with a ton of exciting events to look forward to. Here’s a sneak peek.

Greybrook’s Thought Leadership panel

In continued partnership with Greybrook, members can join CB Insider for the next Thought Leadership Panel on June 14. Panelists Stephen Diamond (CEO of Diamond Corp), Jennifer Keesmaat (CEO of the Keesmaat Group and partner of Markee Development), Jordan Robins (EVP and COO of First Capital) and Peter Politis (CEO of Greybrook Realty Partners) will each discuss the future of Canada’s appeal on the global stage of real estate.



A tasting menu at Mimi Chinese

Join TL Insider on June 15 for a special dinner from chefs David Schwartz, Braden Chong and Mimi’s Chinese team. This new concept will pay homage to one of the oldest cuisines in the world through a fine-dining style of service, while still being playful and fun. The menu will include dishes like house-made lap cheong and stir-fried Hakka abacus seed.



Men’s health night at Constantine

The June 16 edition of UHN’s Serving Knowledge Supper Club will shine a light on men’s health and healthy living. Speakers will include clinicians Dean Elterman and Andrew Matthew, whose specialties include urology, clinical and health psychology. Constantine chef Adam Lafleur will discuss exciting and healthy methods of food preparation (and then serve some of that healthy food).



A Masterclass with Phillip Haid

On June 22, join Phillip Haid, the founder and CEO of Public Inc.—the social impact agency and accelerator that uses research and strategy to help brands merge social impact with business benefits—for a virtual masterclass. Haid will walk us through his career and the ways Public champions brands that profit with purpose, as well as how to communicate ESG storytelling effectively.



The Glenlivet Experience

Scotch fans, this one’s for you. Later this month, TL Insider is partnering with The Glenlivet for an exclusive tasting of the iconic brand’s latest expression, The Glenlivet 14-Year-Old. Members will enjoy this single-malt whisky—selectively finished in high-quality ex-Cognac casks—at a specially curated tasting experience.

