Highlights from Toronto Life’s sixth-annual Best Restaurants event
Inspired by the pages of Toronto Life’s Where to Eat Now 2022 issue, the sixth-annual Best Restaurants event was held last night at the Evergreen Brick Works. Bringing together over 20 restaurants and more than 800 hungry guests, the night was a celebration of the city’s culinary scene.
The Haifa Room’s lamb shawarma, Oroshi Fish Co.’s hand rolls and Emmer’s olive oil pistachio cake were just a few of the all-you-can-eat bites on offer. Paired with the food menu were all kinds of signature cocktails from Proximo Spirits and Stoli Vodka, wine—including varietals from Wines of Chile—and beer from Steamwhistle.
TL’s takeover of the 27,000-square-foot space meant there was nearly just as much to see as there was to eat: from live music on the main stage to Jaguar’s stunning lineup of new electric cars. And it wouldn’t have been a party without a goodie bag—everyone walked away with treats from Pusateri’s Fine Foods, Jose Cuervo and Uber Eats.
Here’s a look at the full food menu:
The Haifa Room: Lamb Shawarma
Oji Seichi: Oji Seichi Fresh House-made Ramen Noodles
Milou: Profiteroles de Chevre
Mira Mira Diner: Steak and Eggs
Vela: XOXO Crab Tartelette and Fiero Spritz Cocktail
Oroshi Fish Co.: Tuna or Salmon Handrolls
Piccolo Piano: Wood-Fired Neapolitan Pizza
Emmer: Pistachio Olive Oil Cake
Azhar: Lamb Shish with Aleppo-Sour Cherry Glaze
Favorites: Grilled Pork Secreto with Calamari, Northern Thai Sausage, Coconut Cream Lamb Leg with Seasonal Vegetables
Mineral: Filipino BBQ Glazed Pork Neck Lettuce Wraps
Maison Selby: French Onion Soup Profiteroles
Bar Koukla: Scallop Crudo
Pusateri’s Fine Foods: Ricotta Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce and Parmigiano, Ricotta and Stracciatella Crostine
Campechano: Chorizo Tacos
Indilicious: Chicken Indilicious with Mint Pilaf
The Alley: Bubble Tea
Mother Tongue: Duck Dumplings
Phamilyeats: Mild and Spicy Homemade Patties
Wynona: Gemelli with Braised Capicolo, Snap Peas and Pecorino
Minami: Aburi Salmon Oshi, Togarashi Smoked Duck Breast with Blueberry Coulis and Arare
Good Behaviour Ice Cream: Tiramisu Ice Cream, Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream, S’mores Ice Cream, Mango Mojito Sorbet
Scroll down for a closer look at the night’s festivities.