Highlights from Toronto Life’s sixth-annual Best Restaurants event

Inspired by the pages of Toronto Life’s Where to Eat Now 2022 issue, the sixth-annual Best Restaurants event was held last night at the Evergreen Brick Works. Bringing together over 20 restaurants and more than 800 hungry guests, the night was a celebration of the city’s culinary scene.

The Haifa Room’s lamb shawarma, Oroshi Fish Co.’s hand rolls and Emmer’s olive oil pistachio cake were just a few of the all-you-can-eat bites on offer. Paired with the food menu were all kinds of signature cocktails from Proximo Spirits and Stoli Vodka, wine—including varietals from Wines of Chile—and beer from Steamwhistle.

TL’s takeover of the 27,000-square-foot space meant there was nearly just as much to see as there was to eat: from live music on the main stage to Jaguar’s stunning lineup of new electric cars. And it wouldn’t have been a party without a goodie bag—everyone walked away with treats from Pusateri’s Fine Foods, Jose Cuervo and Uber Eats.

Here’s a look at the full food menu:

The Haifa Room: Lamb Shawarma

Oji Seichi: Oji Seichi Fresh House-made Ramen Noodles

Milou: Profiteroles de Chevre

Mira Mira Diner: Steak and Eggs

Vela: XOXO Crab Tartelette and Fiero Spritz Cocktail

Oroshi Fish Co.: Tuna or Salmon Handrolls

Piccolo Piano: Wood-Fired Neapolitan Pizza

Emmer: Pistachio Olive Oil Cake

Azhar: Lamb Shish with Aleppo-Sour Cherry Glaze

Favorites: Grilled Pork Secreto with Calamari, Northern Thai Sausage, Coconut Cream Lamb Leg with Seasonal Vegetables

Mineral: Filipino BBQ Glazed Pork Neck Lettuce Wraps

Maison Selby: French Onion Soup Profiteroles

Bar Koukla: Scallop Crudo

Pusateri’s Fine Foods: Ricotta Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce and Parmigiano, Ricotta and Stracciatella Crostine

Campechano: Chorizo Tacos

Indilicious: Chicken Indilicious with Mint Pilaf

The Alley: Bubble Tea

Mother Tongue: Duck Dumplings

Phamilyeats: Mild and Spicy Homemade Patties

Wynona: Gemelli with Braised Capicolo, Snap Peas and Pecorino

Minami: Aburi Salmon Oshi, Togarashi Smoked Duck Breast with Blueberry Coulis and Arare

Good Behaviour Ice Cream: Tiramisu Ice Cream, Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream, S’mores Ice Cream, Mango Mojito Sorbet

Scroll down for a closer look at the night’s festivities.