TL Insider

Introducing: Toronto Life Insider Chef’s Pantry!

Introducing: Toronto Life Insider Chef’s Pantry!

By Toronto Life |  

By Toronto Life |  

The pandemic has proven an opportunity for much of Toronto to experiment with their at-home cooking. Whether you’re simplifying the work-from-home lunch or planning your next family feast, the Toronto Life Insider Chef’s Pantry program is built for your success.

Featuring recipes and ingredients curated by TL Insider’s Chef-In-Residence, each month will showcase a unique theme and selection by a different marquee chef in the City of Toronto. Access exclusive recipes, home-chef tips, selected ingredients and ready-to-order grocery boxes, delivered straight to your front door courtesy of Door2Door Fresh!

This month’s theme is Late Harvest and kicking off the program is TL Insider’s Chef-In-Residence for September, Rob Gentile. Access the Chef’s Pantry here, and check out his ingredient selections and exclusive recipes including a Tomahawk Ribeye, Buca’s Pizza Burrata and more.

Want to experience a live Pizza Burrata masterclass with Chef Rob Gentile? Get tickets to Serving Knowledge Supper Club on September 23 here

Topics:

 

Big Stories

Life

What really happened the night of the O’Leary boat crash in Muskoka

City

How Toronto could change—for the better—after Covid

Politics

The TDSB’s rollout of online learning was an unmitigated disaster

Life

The Forest Hill couple who adopted 30 kids

Culture

How to make the most of the weirdest summer ever

Sports

How the pandemic turned e-sports into a multi-billion-dollar industry