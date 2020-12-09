Food

World Class Cocktail Lesson featuring Chris Enns and Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch Whisky

2018 World Class Canada Bartender of the Year Chris Enns will show us how to make three delicious cocktails at home: the Highball, the Penicillin and the Rob Roy. Enns will demonstrate these traditional cocktails using Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch Whisky (make sure you head to the LCBO to grab your bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch Whisky before beginning). To learn, head to Toronto Life‘s Facebook on December 10, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

