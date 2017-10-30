You’re invited Into the Vine—a brand new, totally untamed, entirely deconstructed wine tasting

Wine and Beer

Into The Vine is not just a party. It’s an untamed experiential adventure. From November 10 to 12, Torontonians will take part in a wine tasting deconstructed, inspired by one of the most innovative winemaking regions in the world—our own. Presented by VQA, Into the Vine will feature a series of six unique experiences inspired by six stellar Ontario wine varieties and designed by leading-edge contemporary artists.

Each artist will bring to life the personality and character of one Ontario variety:
Sparkling (vibrant and bubbly), Riesling (fresh and captivating), Chardonnay (golden and luxe), Pinot Noir (raspberry and seductive), Gamay Noir (violet and mysterious) and Cabernet Franc (sensual and complex).

In the coming days, Torontolife.com will give you a sneak preview of the artists and visions you’ll see at Into the Vine. Don’t miss your chance to be there in person November 10 to 12 at 571 Adelaide St. E.

RSVP at www.VQAIntoTheVine.com

Topics: VQA

 

