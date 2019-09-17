Wine and Beer

Toronto Beer Week 2019 is officially here until September 22

By Toronto Life | Photography By Josh Fee |  

Toronto Beer Week kicked off its 10th anniversary last weekend with distinguished guests and very special brews.

The festival, produced in partnership with Toronto Life, launched on Friday, September 13 at the newest LCBO store, located at 49 Spadina Avenue. Guests sampled the official Toronto Beer Week beer—a limited-edition Barley Wine by Mill Street Brewery. Available at select LCBO locations for a brief window during Toronto Beer Week, this bold and punchy brew blends vintage releases aged in whisky, brandy and bourbon barrels.

On hand to raise a glass were Toronto mayor John Tory and deputy mayor Michael Thompson, LCBO vice-president Carolyn O’Grady Gold, Toronto Life publisher Ken Hunt and Mill Street brewmaster Kaitlin Vandenbosch. In his remarks, Tory reflected on the stellar growth of the city’s beer community since the first Toronto Beer Week took place in 2010. A true craft-beer city, the GTA is home to more than 50 breweries—which, as Thompson noted, is a boon to the economy and vibrancy of the city.

The festivities continued on Friday evening at the Community Night Market in the Distillery District. Presented by Mill Street Brew Pub, the event featured great food, artisanal vendors and samples from some of Ontario’s favourite breweries. Members of the Toronto Life Insider program were invited to an exclusive tour of Mill Street’s brewing operations, complete with tastings of Mill Street beer and spirits, including a schnapps distilled with the brewery’s popular Rhuby Cove brand.

On Saturday, Toronto Beer Week welcomed an expert tutorial on matching cheese and beer, held at Creemore’s Batch House on Victoria Street. The LCBO’s John Tyler, a longtime beer expert and judge, and Justin Lamontagne, a certified master beer sommelier, shared their favourite pairings, along with tips on how to entertain with beer and cheese at home.

The 10th anniversary of Toronto Beer Week—featuring hundreds of beers at dozens of venues—continues to September 22. Full details here.

Here’s a peek inside opening weekend festivities at #TBW19:

The official brew of Toronto Beer Week, launched at the LCBO location at 49 Spadina
Carolyn O’Grady Gold, Vice President, Merchandising at LCBO
Toronto Life publisher Ken Hunt
Toronto mayor John Tory
Toronto deputy mayor and Ward 21 councillor Michael Thompson
Raising a toast with Mill Street brewmaster Kaitlin Vandenbosch
Members of the Toronto Life Insider program get a special tour at Mill Street Brewery
The LCBO’s John Tyler and master beer sommelier Justin Lamontagne conduct the beer and cheese seminar at Batch

Topics: Mill Street Toronto Beer Week 2019

 

