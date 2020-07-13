Elevated gin cocktails for every type of sipper

Which one of these five Ungava Gin cocktails suit your personality best?

Ungava Gin is special. Very special. It’s made from hand-picked botanicals sourced from northern Quebec, with a natural golden sparkle, and a taste like no other to satisfy every cocktail lover’s particular sensibilities. With summer officially in full-swing, we’ve matched five incredible Ungava cocktails with five personality types. Some of these recipes have a hint of sweetness. Others have a one-of-a-kind sparkle. Each is refreshingly unique in its own way.

For the aperitif aficionado

Well-read and knowledgeable, the aperitif aficionado prologues dinner with an Ungava Bee’s Knees–a cocktail as impressive as they are. The phrase “bee’s knees” was used in Prohibition times as slang to mean “the best.” Ungava’s fresh, floral citrus notes are more pronounced in this cocktail, complementing flavours of lemon and honey perfectly. They sometimes borderline cocky, but when serving a cocktail as good as this, no one can question their judgement.

Ingredients

2 oz. Ungava gin

0.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

0.75 oz. honey syrup (2:1 honey:water)

lemon zest

(for a dryer version try 1 oz lemon and ½ oz honey syrup)

Glassware

Coupe glass

Instructions

Pour all liquid ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and fine strain into a chilled cocktail coupe/martini glass. Garnish with lemon zest.

For the poolside lounger

Embracing the heat of summer months, the poolside lounger thinks air conditioning is overrated–choosing to enjoy an Ungava Basil Gin Smash instead. Shaken or built, not many cocktails are as tasty in the summer heat quick like this one. Easy-drinking, this cocktail sustains sweet and savoury appetites while maintaining a refreshing balance to keep you cool.

Ingredients

2 oz. Ungava gin

¾ oz. lemon juice

½ oz. simple syrup

6 basil leaves

Ice cubes

Glassware

Double old-fashioned or Collins glass.

Instructions

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker, shake with ice. Fine strain onto fresh ice filled glass. Garnish with basil leaves and top with sparkling water.

For the trendsetter

Always ahead of the curve, the trendsetter serves the Ungava Southside–a tropical twist on the classic cocktail. With the addition of pineapple, this cocktail delivers a hydrating juiciness to the familiar zip of lemon and aromatic mint of a southside. Its delicate appearance and captivating fragrance is guaranteed to spark the curiosity of onlookers. Nothing makes the trendsetter happier than sipping a drink that gets everyone talking.

Ingredients

2 oz. Ungava gin

¾ oz. lemon juice

½ oz. simple syrup

5 mint leaves

chunk of pineapple

Glassware

A chilled Coupe or nick and nora works wonderfully.

Instructions

Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, give mint and pineapple a gentle muddle, shake and double strain into a chilled coupe.

For the wanderlust

An expert in both business and pleasure, the wanderlust favours the Ungava Golden Negroni–a cocktail as worldly as they are. This smoother, lighter and somewhat golden twist on the classic cocktail profiles regional variants from France, Switzerland, and Italy. Smooth and intriguing, this cocktail makes for the perfect aperitif before dinner.

Ingredients:

1 oz. Ungava gin

1 oz. Lillet Blanc

1 oz. (Suze, Luxardo Bianco, Aperol depending on the region)

Glassware:

Rocks glass

Instructions:

Pour all three ingredients into a mixing vessel, fill with ice and stir gently. Pour on to fresh ice in a chilled rocks glass. Lemon twist

For the stargazer

The stargazer finds beauty in nature and celebrates it with an Ungava Arctic Sparkler. Garnished with a grapefruit twist, this Canadian Champagne cocktail is as fun to build as it is to enjoy. Its one-of-a-kind sparkle compliments that of a summer night’s sky, perfect for a backyard staycation.

Ingredients

1oz. Ungava gin

0.5 oz. grapefruit juice

0.25 oz simple syrup

3 oz. Champagne

Grapefruit Twist

Ice cubes

Glassware

White wine glass

Instructions

Shake gin, grapefruit and simple syrup. Add to an ice-filled wine glass. Top with champagne and garnish with grapefruit twist.

Please enjoy Ungava responsibly.