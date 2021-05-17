Quiz: Which Smash cocktail will be your go-to for a summer in the city?
Quiz: Which Smash cocktail will be your go-to for a summer in the city?
Take this quiz to find out which Georgian Bay Spirit Co. Smash you should reach for next
Summer is nearly here, which means loads of sunshine, late-night park and patio hangouts and delicious drinks, like Georgian Bay Spirit Co’s refreshing, locally-crafted Smash craft cocktails. Take this quiz to find out which Smash craft-cocktail will be your go-to drink for a summer in the city, then head to TL x Runner Storefront to have it delivered straight to your home. Just search for your go-to can, add it to your cart and apply promo code TLSMASH for free delivery.
What does your typical weekend morning look like?
45 minutes on the spin bike
Meditation and journaling
A walk around the block for fresh air
Whipping up a mouthwatering brunch
Scrolling through social media in bed
What’s your first stop of the day?
The local vegan spot for a green smoothie
The bodega for the morning paper
The farmer’s market
Anywhere that sells coffee
The dog park
What’s your ideal outdoor summer activity?
Hitting up an outdoor group workout
Tending to your urban garden
Hiking
Going on a bike ride
Relaxing by the pool
What’s your ideal lunch?
A kale salad
Baja shrimp tacos
Wings and loaded nachos
A cheeseburger and fries
Penne alla Vodka
Choose a flavour:
Strawberry
Peach
Mint
Tangerine
Grapefruit
What’s your favourite way to spend a night in the city?
Winding down with an epsom salt bath
At an outdoor theatre show
Hanging out on a patio with friends
On an evening stroll
Relaxing on the balcony or in the yard
It’s time for dessert: which one do you choose?
Fresh fruit
Gelato
Peach cobbler
Cheesecake
Tiramisu
