Where to watch the World Cup in Toronto

Where to watch the World Cup in Toronto

No matter which country you’re rooting for, there’s a bar for that

More on the World Cup

The highly anticipated (and controversial) FIFA World Cup, where 32 countries will go head-to-head for the coveted trophy in Qatar, kicked off yesterday. For the occasion, Ontario bars have been granted the right to serve booze as early as 7 a.m., which means many establishments will be swinging their doors wide open and pouring pints a few hours earlier than normal. No matter which country you’re rooting for, there’s a bar for that. Here, 10 bars, pubs and breweries to watch the World Cup and—for the non–sports fans who get dragged along—what to eat and drink at each.

RS (formerly known as Real Sports Bar) is a popular sports-watching spot, and for good reason—it has some 200 TVs and tons of beer on tap, a bunch of them available in 32-ounce “schooners.” The bar is adjusting its hours to open for the 8 a.m. games and even serving a special breakfast menu. Canada vs. Belgium, the number two seed, will be a must-watch match here.



Portugal supporters can surround themselves with like-minded fans at this lively Portuguese spot. To offset the Sagres, we recommended snacking on the kitchen’s bifanas, a traditional Portuguese sandwich of pork marinated in white wine.



This British pub and restaurant is the place to catch any England or Wales matches, pint of bitter in hand. The bar even created its own schedule of which games it will be showing on the telly, including the must-see Wales vs. England game on November 29.



Root for Mexico at this Latin bar and restaurant on St. Clair West while snacking on ceviche, fajitas and enchiladas. It’s open until 2 a.m. from Wednesday to Sunday, perfect for tequila-infused post-game celebrations.



Gunning for Germany? Head to this Entertainment District pub, where there’s a wide selection of German and Belgian beers to wash down hefty comfort food like soft pretzels, schnitzel, currywurst and poutine topped with German sausage, sauerkraut and beer-infused gravy.

Head over to this lakeside brewpub to watch the eight-seed Netherlands team play some footy and try a flight (or two—these games can run long) of the Toronto brewery’s beers.



Although it’s technically a hangout for New Zealand expats, this multi-level Yorkville bar could, logistically speaking, be the best place to cheer on the Aussies. Its rooftop patio is heated, so there’s plenty of space for rowdy football fans, and the new 10 a.m. opening time brings brunch specials.



This Danforth sports bar is the place to be to cheer on Belgium or Denmark. They get things going around noon and stay open until “late,” so no stress if the game goes into triple overtime.



While Italy didn’t quite make the cut this year, Café Dip is still the self-proclaimed soccer headquarters of the city and will be showing games via big screen on its heated sidewalk patio. The family business is doing daily social media giveaways and prizes throughout the tournament and even closing off a section of Clinton Street for the Canada vs. Belgium game on November 23 and the final on December 18. Not into sportsball? A massive calzone should keep your attention for a good chunk of the game.



This casual bar and grill on Bayview has 17 TVs and brunch specials for early morning games. Given that it shares a name with one of New York’s oldest bars, it’s perhaps the perfect place to watch team USA take the field. To eat: classic pub grub, like nachos, wings, burgers or fish and chips.